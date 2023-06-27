Hemel firsts frustrated in draw but seconds, thirds and fourths win

Hemel's sides had mixed fortunes.

​Hemel scored 297-5 in their 60 allowed overs but Redbourn, having been 109-7 at the start of the last hour, were able to play out for a draw with 184-9.

In fact Hemel took two of the required wickets in the first four overs so the last pair for Redbourn put on 69* in 14 overs to secure the draw.

Earlier Hemel, having been put in, started off with Brett Penny (93) and Hem Ilangaratne (48) putting on 116 for the first wicket in 24 overs and then Billy Jones came in at three and scored his first century for the season with 102*, hitting a six in the last over to bring it up.

When bowling, Hemel took the initiative with Will Hodgins (2-13), Parth Mehta (2-26) and Matt Parkins (2-47) each picking up a couple of wickets.

But Hemel were unable to take the last wicket and despite using nine different bowlers had to settle for a winning draw when the win was there for the taking.

*Hemel II picked up another win to go second in the league, beating Datchworth by 40 runs.

Batting first, Hemel made 204 all out with Will Langley top scoring with 40. Dil Khan then took 4-31 as Datchworth were bowled out for 164.

Hemel III saw off Knebworth Park II by 14 runs, Max Clark’s excellent 70 aiding the win with Jemion Jacobs taking 4-29.