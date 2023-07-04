​Frustrating day for Hemel sides

None of Hemel's sides could record wins.

Batting first, Hemel made it to 193-8 from their allowed 60 overs with Brett Penny leading from the top with 46 followed by 31 from Matt Parkins at number seven, 23 from Jack Doodson and a lengthy 22 from Tom Elborn.

St Albans only managed 163-9 in reply. Darren James took out their top three batters in the first 20 overs to leave them at 53-3.

Then as their innings progressed Matt Parkins stepped in with 4-24 from 11 overs to leave them 149-8 with six overs to go.

Although the returning James managed to snaffle their number nine, caught behind, there was too little time to get the last wicket and Hemel are in sixth place in the Championship at the halfway point.

Hemel II fell to defeat against in-form Stortford II having made it to 226 all out, skipper Brad Finch hitting 50 and brothers Ed and Will Langley 31 and 30 respectively.

Stortford openers Haitel Patel (68) and Jon Gaffney (61) put on 114 for their first wicket by the halfway stage of 24 overs and the Hemel wicket takers proved to be Dil Khan (1-45) ans Stan Hayden (4-52).

Hemel rest at 5th place in Div.3A at the halfway stage of the season.

Hemel III fell to defeat at home to Radbourn III having been bowled out for 88, only taking four wickets in reply with Ted Butler getting two of them.