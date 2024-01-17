Dacorum Fencing Club Epeeist and Everyone Active Sporting Champion, Reya Farlam has been selected to compete in Euro Champs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a tough season of Domestic and European competitions, Dacorum fencer Reya Farlam has been selected to represent Great Britain at the Cadet & Junior European Championship 2024, being held in Naples, Italy in February.

Reya's fencing season has seen her compete in Cadet (U17) events in the UK, Hungary, Austria, France, Denmark and Slovakia. She is now focused on the Euro Champs in Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reya will be competing in both the individual competition and the Team event with her GB Team mates. After the European Championship, she hopes to be selected for the World Championships in April, which is being held in Saudi Arabia.

Reya, Coach Lajos, Reya in action