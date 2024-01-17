European Championship for Dacorum Fencer
and live on Freeview channel 276
After a tough season of Domestic and European competitions, Dacorum fencer Reya Farlam has been selected to represent Great Britain at the Cadet & Junior European Championship 2024, being held in Naples, Italy in February.
Reya's fencing season has seen her compete in Cadet (U17) events in the UK, Hungary, Austria, France, Denmark and Slovakia. She is now focused on the Euro Champs in Italy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reya will be competing in both the individual competition and the Team event with her GB Team mates. After the European Championship, she hopes to be selected for the World Championships in April, which is being held in Saudi Arabia.
Reya is coached by Lajos Fazekas at the Dacorum Fencing Club. The club trains at the Everyone Active Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre. Beginners and experienced are welcome. Beginners Classes 6-7pm on Tuesdays, To find out more visit @dacorumfencing