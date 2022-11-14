Double joy for in-form Storm with successive weekend wins

Hakeem Sylla was in fine form for Storm over the weekend. Photo: Joanne Charles.

They first travelled to Essex Rebels on Saturday in the league and then faced Bristol Academy Flyers at home on Sunday in the National Cup.

Storm secured both wins, showing good movement on the fast break to defeat both opponents.

Saturday’s game was a battle between two teams who are powerful in the paint. However, Storm’s experience and skill managed to separate the two sides as the game progressed.

The scores were spread out throughout the Storm roster with five players scoring over ten points, and many rebounds were won on both ends of the court.

Although Storm started the first half slowly, they managed to produce an incredible third quarter display as they scored 33 points and only conceded 12, which secured the 76-111 win.

Sunday’s game saw Storm take on Division Two side Bristol Academy Flyers in the National Cup.

Storm once again took control of the game with dominance to secure progress to the next round.

The first half saw Storm fly off to a 22-point lead before the second half was tied.

Advertisement

Storm managed to score from both inside and outside the three point line as they moved the ball well to create an open shot either under the basket or for three points.

Once again, the scoring was spread out amongst the team with six players scoring ten points or over. Both captain Tayo Oyefusi and Aaryn Rai registered a double double as Storm showed power and precision underneath the basket with Hakeem Sylla finding ways to score against the resilient defence of the Flyers.

It was a successful weekend, with a good all round display shown from the team. Although there were some mistakes, Storm controlled both games and always found a way to score easy, uncontested shots which helped them win both games.

Next week, Storm face local rival Thames Valley Cavaliers on Saturday at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, 7pm tip.

Advertisement

Top Scorers vs Rebels: Taylor Johnson: 21 points, Hakeem Sylla: 18 points, Seth Swalve: 16 points