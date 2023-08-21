News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

​Clark is Storm’s new head coach

​Hemel Storm have appointed British Basketball veteran Mark Clark as their head coach for the 2023/24 season.
By Sports Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 18:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 18:32 BST
Mark Clark is the new Storm head coach.Mark Clark is the new Storm head coach.
Mark Clark is the new Storm head coach.

Clark is a well-known face in British basketball, with high levels of experience in both the men and women's areas of the sport, as well as being a key figure behind the scenes as a Basketball England and British Basketball Federation board member, former BE interim CEO and Director of Performance for the British Basketball league and British Basketball Federation.

He has a wealth of experience coaching various National Teams in a career boasting spells at Essex Leopards and highly-regarded basketball academy Barking Abbey, among others.

Most recently, Clark had great success coaching London Lions Women, where he excelled to pick up seven trophies and coached the side to back-to-back EuroCup Women play-off appearances before he changed position in the organisation, to take up a Senior Advisor role which he will continue to perform while at the Storm.

Clark will be able to bring his abundance of basketball knowledge and experience to the team and will no doubt relish the opportunity to work with the talented roster assembling for the upcoming year, with ambitions of another highly successful campaign.

Storm also confirmed Clark’s coaching team, with Michael Darlow and Tom Fredericks returning to join him on the bench. The pair were a key part in the squad’s on-court success last year and will be keen to continue on from their good work.

Related topics:Hemel StormPerformance