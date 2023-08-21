​Clark is Storm’s new head coach

Mark Clark is the new Storm head coach.

Clark is a well-known face in British basketball, with high levels of experience in both the men and women's areas of the sport, as well as being a key figure behind the scenes as a Basketball England and British Basketball Federation board member, former BE interim CEO and Director of Performance for the British Basketball league and British Basketball Federation.

He has a wealth of experience coaching various National Teams in a career boasting spells at Essex Leopards and highly-regarded basketball academy Barking Abbey, among others.

Most recently, Clark had great success coaching London Lions Women, where he excelled to pick up seven trophies and coached the side to back-to-back EuroCup Women play-off appearances before he changed position in the organisation, to take up a Senior Advisor role which he will continue to perform while at the Storm.

Clark will be able to bring his abundance of basketball knowledge and experience to the team and will no doubt relish the opportunity to work with the talented roster assembling for the upcoming year, with ambitions of another highly successful campaign.