Berkhamsted swimmers are in fine form

Berkhamsted SC's Masters swimmers with their haul of medals.

​Four Masters, Mark Strakosch accompanied by Sian, Ellie and Cam MacDonald, travelled to Newmarket for their annual Masters meet and came away with plenty of medals.

Mark won gold in the 400m free, while Cam secured a silver in the 50m backstroke and Ellie and Sian won silver in their respective 50m free age group swims.

Ellie then won silver in the 100m breastroke, Sian taking gold in the same event in her age group, before Cam and Mark both took golds in their respective 200m free races.

Mark added silvers in the 100m back and 100m IM, Sian took gold in the 50m breast and Ellie a silver, before Ellie claimed another silver in the 100m free and Sian claimed gold in the same discipline, Cam then also taking a silver in the 100m free.

Berkhamsted’s athletes then excelled themselves at the final round of the County League, Division 2 at Borehamwood, improving their team placing on the previous two rounds to come third on the night.

Highlights included a win for Amy Pemberton in the Open Medley, before Kate Hopper picked up the team’s second win of the night in the U16, 100m Fly.

Tamsin Moren came home with the next individual win in the Open 100m Breast, swiftly followed with victory for rising star Rafe Lawson in his signature event, the U12 50m Fly.

Poppy Awdry won the U14 100m Free and then there were successive wins in the Open 100m Fly events for Caitie Walters and Cam MacDonald.

Aside from the individual win there were some massive pbs as head coach Doug Hose gave swimmers chances to swim in events outside their normal comfort zones.

There was also a win for the Mixed 4 x 50m Fly relay squad of MacDonald, Emilia Faccini, Hopper and Lawson.

Darshan McGregor claimed the club’s only individual second place in his U16 100m Free.