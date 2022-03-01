Basketball court in Hemel Hempstead reopens after refurbishment

The refurbished basketball court

Basketball players will be celebrating after a court has reopened thanks to refurbishment works.

Northridge Way basketball court is once again open to players after Dacorum Borough Council completed phase one of the improvements.

The court, which is used by local residents and up and coming youth basketball players including members of local clubs Hemel Sharks and Hemel Storm, has been resurfaced with a new tarmac and has new hoops, fencing and a small seating area.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemel Hempstead firm Whitton Electrical, based at Maylands, has sponsored the project with £23,228 of funding - with Dacorum Borough Council investing a further £17,000.

The court currently has temporary lines – the final court colouring and lines will be laid later in the spring when there will be an official opening event.

Cllr Julie Banks, Dacorum Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Community and Regulatory Services, said: “The court is a much used and well-loved feature in Hemel Hempstead.

"We are very grateful to Whitton Electrical for its sponsorship of this community project.