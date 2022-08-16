Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American Seth Swalve has made the move to Hemel Storm.

US guard Seth Swalve arrives from Gtuni, a Georgian A-League side.

There, he averaged 12.5 points a game, shooting 53.2 per cent from two and 53.7 per cent from three whilst dishing out 5.2 assists per game. Swalve also featured within Eurobasket’s second team for the A-League season.

Swalve will be remembered by the Storm faithful for representing USA Select when he produced a superb performance against them last year, scoring 32 points, pulling down eight rebounds and recording four assists.

Charles Acquah-Davis has also been brought in.

The 6ft 5 guard/forward played previously at Thames Valley Cavaliers and for Union Linense in Spain and has established himself as a great defender and scorer as well as having a versatile skill set.