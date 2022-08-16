News you can trust since 1858
American Seth Swalve is among three more to sign up with Hemel Storm

Hemel Storm have confirmed three more signings ahead of the new NBL campaign.

By Mark Duffy
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:19 am
American Seth Swalve has made the move to Hemel Storm.
US guard Seth Swalve arrives from Gtuni, a Georgian A-League side.

There, he averaged 12.5 points a game, shooting 53.2 per cent from two and 53.7 per cent from three whilst dishing out 5.2 assists per game. Swalve also featured within Eurobasket’s second team for the A-League season.

Swalve will be remembered by the Storm faithful for representing USA Select when he produced a superb performance against them last year, scoring 32 points, pulling down eight rebounds and recording four assists.

Charles Acquah-Davis has also been brought in.

The 6ft 5 guard/forward played previously at Thames Valley Cavaliers and for Union Linense in Spain and has established himself as a great defender and scorer as well as having a versatile skill set.

Meanwhile, Nick Allin will return to Storm for what will be his ninth season with the club.

