New website for Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Charitable Association
The objective of the charity is to enhance the well-being of the local community by providing facilities for their participation in sports and active leisure.
The new website has just gone live and is still under development but reflects a new strategy that is designed to appeal to the wider sports community in the town and its surrounding villages.
Examples of this include the Sporting Excellence Awards launched last week which are open to all sports and active leisure clubs in the area, together with a new loans scheme for non-member clubs and the opportunity for clubs to feed news stories and events which can feature on the site.
For the first time, the site will provide a Directory of all sports clubs in the area whose sport is recognised by Sport England. This is under development but will be especially useful for anyone wanting to know what options are available and how to contact.
The corporate design was by Jo Euston-Moore and the web site was built by Indigo Tree in Tring.
Current members of the BSGCA are the towns’ principal sports clubs:
Berkhamsted Football Club
Berkhamsted Raiders Community Football Club
Berkhamsted Cricket Club
Berkhamsted Lawn Tennis & Squash Racquets Club
Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club
Berkhamsted Rugby Club
Berkhamsted Golf Club [just recently joined as a member club]
For further information please contact the Chair, Paul Forster MBE
