Hemel Storm welcome Bugler Group and a new 2 year club sponsorship agreement

Bugler Group

Hemel Storm have announced the new club and men's front of vest sponsor is Bugler Group.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bugler Group has been developing quality homes since 1982.

In recent years, Bugler Group has been delighted to work in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, Hightown Housing Association and Watford Community Housing creating over 300 high quality affordable homes for communities throughout Hemel Hempstead and Dacorum.

Through the Bugler Foundation, they have supported several social value initiatives as part of their work in the local area, including grassroots sport, education and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesman said: "This new sponsorship therefore is a perfect alliance of the community focused values both organisations share and those that drive the volunteer-led ethos of our basketball club.

"We are hugely appreciative for this incredible support and welcome “Team Bugler” to our wonderful family of fans and fellow sponsors and we cannot wait to see you inside the newly named “Bugler StormDome."