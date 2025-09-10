Hemel Storm welcome Bugler Group and a new 2 year club sponsorship agreement
Bugler Group has been developing quality homes since 1982.
In recent years, Bugler Group has been delighted to work in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, Hightown Housing Association and Watford Community Housing creating over 300 high quality affordable homes for communities throughout Hemel Hempstead and Dacorum.
Through the Bugler Foundation, they have supported several social value initiatives as part of their work in the local area, including grassroots sport, education and mental health.
A club spokesman said: "This new sponsorship therefore is a perfect alliance of the community focused values both organisations share and those that drive the volunteer-led ethos of our basketball club.
"We are hugely appreciative for this incredible support and welcome “Team Bugler” to our wonderful family of fans and fellow sponsors and we cannot wait to see you inside the newly named “Bugler StormDome."