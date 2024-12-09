Hemel Storm go 9-0 following an intense battle with the Rockets

Another great game for Matt Ellis. Pic: Nicola C Creative

Hemel Storm ensured that their league’s unbeaten record remained intact with a comfortable 100-83 victory over the City Of Birmingham Rockets, following a well-fought battle between both teams.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an intense first half with the game on a knife-edge, Storm were able to regain control and momentum of the game, resulting in a comfortable victory for the hosts. This victory ensured that Storm strengthen their position at the top of the table, moving to an impressive 9-0 record.

Following on from last weekend’s heroics, Matt Ellis continued on fine form, registering 31 points and 10 rebounds, whilst shooting 73% from field goals. His basketball intelligence and ability to shoot consistently proved a constant reminder of his formidable force inside the three point arc, whilst also draining his only three point attempt on the buzzer of the third quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game started well balanced with Storm edging ahead through the early period. However, it looked to be a night where free throws could have proved to be costly as many were missed from both teams. It seemed that if Storm started to extend their lead, the Rockets would swiftly reply, preventing any Storm momentum. However, Rockets Coach Charles Smith was forced into a timeout towards the end of the first period, with his side trailing 23-15. This proved to have worked successfully as the Rockets ended the quarter with a 0-7 run to bring the game to within a single point, heading into the second.

It was the visitors who continued their momentum to begin the second quarter, with Storm Coach Mark Clark forced into a timeout with his side down by four points with less than a minute played in the period. Following this, the hosts regained their composure, utilising the mismatch inside the paint that Nelson-Henry had, alongside the contributions off the bench from Burnell, Disu and Monkman. Despite the offence beginning to click, Birmingham still remained within arms reach as half time approached, with Storm in a 46-42 lead.

Storm came out for the second half with a hunger about them, looking to extend their lead further. An early 7-0 run forced Coach Smith into an early timeout, attempting to contain the momentum of the home side. However, Storm were continuing to chip away at the scoreboard, with Ellis finding his touch especially from mid range. Storm’s ability to execute their plays and their defensive intensity were key reasons as to why Storm had gained a double digit lead by the end of the quarter. Matt Ellis increased this lead to 17 with a three pointer as time expired, which increased the noise level inside the StormDome as the fourth quarter approached.

Both teams started the quarter trading baskets, as Birmingham looked to reduce the deficit. Storm’s patient and methodical approach would break any momentum that the visitors would have. The battle continued to be fierce as Rockets player Toluwase found himself ejected after a combination of an unsportsmanlike and technical foul, sending Jack Burnell to the floor. Despite this, Storm did not let it bother them, with Moton’s three pointer bringing up the ton, as Storm cruised to a 100-83 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After what was a tough start to the game, Storm continued to show their strength as a unit to overcome what was a tough City of Birmingham Rockets side. They remained in control for the vast majority of the game and ensured that they remained at the top of the table. They now head into a double header weekend travelling to Worthing Thunder in the league on the Saturday and MK Breakers on Sunday in the National Cup Quarter Final.

Storm next play at the StormDome on Saturday 21st December against Manchester Basketball in the SLB Cup, tip off 7pm. It is sure to be a fantastic affair as Storm test themselves against a team from the top tier of British Basketball. Tickets are going to be high in demand so secure your tickets using the Fanbase platform.