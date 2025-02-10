Hemel Storm complete league double over Derby Trailblazers

Tra'Michael Motom

Hemel Storm further boosted their title hopes as they overcame Derby Trailblazers at the StormDome on Saturday evening.

After November’s win in Derby, that completes a league double over a side they would have seen as a serious threat to their title hopes at the start of the season. With the reigning champions now slipping to six losses, it would be hard to see them stopping Storm from reclaiming the NBL Division One title they lost last year.

For Storm, now 14-0 in the league, the only side that perhaps seem capable of preventing their coronation in April are their National Cup nemeses from Reading. The Rockets have three losses to their name and won impressively again on Sunday, and the telling tie may come later this month as they visit the StormDome.

Of course, Storm can afford to lose that and still have their title fate in their hands, but in defeating the Rockets they could really seal their destiny and maybe exact some revenge after last month’s defeat in Manchester. Some eyes may also be focused on remaining undefeated and replicating 2022/23’s remarkable 100% league campaign.

They weren’t at their brilliant best here, but they got the job done and owed much to Tra’Michael Moton’s 25-point showing. He had a similar effect on the reverse fixture, claiming an important 20 points in the 17-point win. He shot 57% from behind the arc, making four out of the seven three-pointers he attempted, and played like a man full of freedom.

Also impressive was Matt Ellis, who especially came to life in the all-important fourth quarter. He notched up 20 points and was a key part of the fascinating battle inside the paint, pitching him up against the gnarly competitor that is Malcolm Smith.

Tensions were high all night and the matchup was intensely physical. The referees had their work cut out on a ferocious evening, and were arguably responsible for one of the game’s pivotal moments.

With just over five minutes left on the clock and Storm five points up, Malcolm Smith committed a foul on Darien Nelson-Henry. The Derby captain, having picked up one technical foul earlier in the affair, couldn’t hide his frustration and said one word too many for the officials liking, earning him a second technical that meant he’d play no further part in the tie, ejected from the arena.

Smith’s absence certainly made the closing stages an easier task for Storm, and while they were never comfortable, Derby were unable to reel their hosts in without their talisman and eventually saw themselves defeated by a nine-point deficit.

The NBL live cameras were in town, covering the action at the StormDome for a historic first time, and they were treated to a raucous atmosphere. A packed out venue created an electric environment and the players delivered a feast of highly competitive basketball to please the paying public.

The early stages were nip and tuck, with Derby initially holding the upper hand. Halfway through the first quarter came an emotional moment, as Hakeem Sylla made his return to his home court after a brief appearance last week in Birmingham.

As the towels waved frantically in the stands, imitating the Storm no.1s trademark move on the bench, he began to get back to normal order on the floor, grabbing a couple of baskets and playing some strong defence. There was some symbolism in that his first action back at the StormDome came against the Trailblazers, the same opponent who he picked up his season-ending knee injury against last term.

He helped to turn the early deficit around and his team were up five at the first break; 22-17 the score. A 7-0 Derby run saw them reclaim the lead, and the tie remained in the balance - a couple of Moton long-range hits ensuring Storm headed to the locker room 46-44 in the ascendancy.

They temporarily moved the lead out to nine at the start of the third, but the Blazers fought back and a David Simental three meant there was everything to play for in the final period, Storm holding a slender three-point lead.

The sides continued to tussle before Smith, troubling Storm with 22 points to his name, was given his marching orders. Ellis became the second man to be sent out of the game, after he was judged to have been taunting in celebration, but nonetheless the home side were clinical in the final minutes, making no mistakes when they were sent to the line to shoot, and ran out seven-point victors; 92-83 the score as the buzzer sounded.

A double-header weekend sees Storm travel to Nottingham next Saturday, before returning home to face the tricky task of the London Cavaliers, formerly known as Thames Valley, on Sunday.