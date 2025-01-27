Hemel Storm claim two home victories to move to 12-0
Saturday’s game against Worthing Thunder saw Storm claim a closely-fought 83-75 victory, as Storm could never seem to pull away.
After heading into the half time break level at 40 apiece, Storm found ways to keep the scoreboard ticking to ensure a victory.
This encounter saw the outstanding contributions of some players, with depth on the bench proving to be especially key to secure the victory.
In particular, Jack Burnell had a spectacular performance, finding his range as he made five of a total of nine team three pointers on the night.
Sunday’s game saw Storm claim a 95-83 victory at home to an energetic Essex Rebels side.
In contrast to Saturday’s fixture, Storm played with a much higher tempo, capitalising on Rebels’ turnovers and keeping a high intensity on both ends of the floor.
With Sunday seeing Storm only field nine players, key player Matthew Ellis suited up after missing out on Saturday’s game due to a finger injury, his work inside the paint proving too tough to handle for the Rebels defence.
He posted a superb 20 points, showcasing his talents of finishing at the rim, alongside some good decision-making in pivotal moments.
Both fixtures saw consistent scoring from both Darien Nelson-Henry and Trent Monkman, who both brought intelligence and a vast amount of quality to the Storm side.
Nelson-Henry continued to prove his ability, controlling the paint on both occasions; whilst Monkman continued to work his way back into a starting five position after returning from an injury setback this season.
Both players registered above double digits in points, with Nelson-Henry achieving a double-double on both days, alongside Monkman’s contribution of 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Thunder.
With a journey to the City of Birmingham Rockets on Saturday (February 1), Storm next play at the StormDome on Saturday, February 8 as they host Derby Trailblazers.