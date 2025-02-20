Hemel Hempstead Swimming Club hosts successful masters meet
Over 220 swimmers attended from 67 clubs, travelling from clubs between Paignton to Harrogate to compete in this inaugural event. The meet was an outstanding success, with two of the swimmers attending, Sally Winter of Bishop Stortford and Jo Corben of South Downs Trojan Swimming Club setting new European records.
Of the 20 HHSC swimmers attending, they achieved 2 new East Regional Records, 24 new Club Records and 66 of the 69 swims finishing in the top 5 placings.
Tom Osborn took on the challenge of swimming seven events, setting new age Group PB's in all his swims.
Shane Coulson swam 5 events setting 5 new Club Records, 4 PB's and taking 4 Golds and 1 Silver.
Hannah Smee and Heidi Lisher, having only recently returning to the club after a maternity break, swam 3 new Club Records and took 3 medal spots.
Jojo Lea-Pearce swam 2 events setting two new Club Records, with Hilary Coulson also swimming two events taking 4 medals between them.
Dave Pirrie and Dan Capozzi set 3 Club records taking 7 medal spots.
Charles Gloor and Dom Kelly swam 3 PB's with 4 podium spots.
Returning to swimming after a long break, Bill Woodhouse took a podium spot, with Russ Simpson taking a Gold and Kevin McKenna taking 4 podium spots.
New to the club, Helen Cox swam 7 events, setting 7 new Club Records and taking 7 podium spots
Mark Ayres and Matt Rafiq-Craske took on the challenge of swimming, whilst running the event.