Hemel Hempstead CC celebrate promotion

Hemel Hempstead third time made hard work of it before winning promotion.

​​Winning the toss and putting 8th placed Cheshunt into bat and bowling them out for 83 in 29.2 overs you would think all in order.

Callum Humphrey led the bowling with 6 - 20 from his 8 overs to shine on his season long bowling performance.

But Hemel then struggled to a match winning score of 87 - 7 in 41 overs making it look more difficult than, perhaps, it should have been. Matt Petchell with 16 was the top scorer which says it all.

But they got over the line to secure promotion from Division 6A.

Elsewhere the dreaded rain and Duckworth Lewis Stern did for Hemel first team as they went down to a defeat at Redbourn. Batting first Hemel made 269 - 7 from their 50 overs which you would have thought would be sufficient.

Skipper for the day Brett Penny made 44 then Tom Elborn held it together with 79 (6X4,1X6) from 136 balls and Freddie Lowe smashed 62 (4X4, 5X6) from 58 balls. Hemel chased wickets as the weather closed in.

Redbourn opener Ed Hales kept them in it with 106 (19X4,2X6) from 76 balls. Ed Pike with 2 - 41 was the only one of the 8 Hemel bowlers to take more than one wicket. Weather meant Redbourn had a revised target of 222 from 39.2 overs which they made with 235 - 7.

Hemel 2nds chasing the win to keep them in the promotion picture came unstuck as they lost their penultimate game to 8th placed Chipperfield who did the double over them. Batting first Hemel were bowled out for 122 in 35.3 overs with Tom Waterton top scoring with 35. Never enough as Chips. made 125 - 5 from 26 overs. Ed Langley returned 3 - 16 from his 7 overs bowled.

4th XI (A) vs Kings Langley 2nd XI - Div. 8 West

This was one of the many games to fall foul of the weather as it hit the area. Put in Hemel 4ths made 160 from 34 overs with Tyler James top scoring on 53 and Martin Botha adding a useful 23* at the foot of the order. Then the rain came and the game was abandoned with 10 points to each side.

5th XI (H) vs Berkhamsted IV - Div. 12 West

This game was moved from Saturday to Sunday to avoid the weather forecast for Saturday and to take advantage of the Heath Park pitch, which was free on the Sunday. As I am writing this Hemel 5ths have just won against Berko. Bowling them out for 108 ln 36.3 overs with Teddy Butler taking 4 - 16 from 6.3 overs and Hemel have made 109 - 1 from 20.4 overs to win the game. Philip Smith made 38* and Sam Wheeler 36. That win takes Hemel to the top of the division and promotion as good as given.