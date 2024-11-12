​Yet more woe for Hemel Hempstead Town as run of defeats is extended

Action from Saturday's game. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Hemel Hempstead Town suffered their fifth league defeat in a row on Monday night as high-flying visitors Weston-super-Mare ran out 1-0 winners.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Hemel now haven’t won in ten games – eight of those being defeats – and have dropped to 13th in the National League South standings, six points off the play-off places.

Monday’s game saw Luke Coulson score the only goal of the game right on the stroke of half-time, with Hemel again unable to score themselves for the fourth time in the last five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weston, meanwhile, now lead the table by three points ahead of the rest of the midweek fixtures in National League South.

On Saturday, the Tudors had been beaten 4-0 at home by Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Alfie Williams put the visitors ahead just ten minutes in when he finished well after being put through one-on-one.

That would be the only goal of the first-half but Hampton & Richmond soon put the game out of Hemel’s reach early in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, James Roberts made it 2-0 in the 48th minute and then three minutes later Mauro Vilhete made it three to effectively end the game as a contest.

Alfie Cerulli put a good chance over the bar for Hemel as they tried in vain to get back in the game, Craig King also pulling off a good save to keep the score down until Roberts popped up with his second goal on 69 minutes to round off the win and complete Hemel’s misery.