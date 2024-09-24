​Wilkinson happy with a point after Hemel thriller

Bayley Brown slides in to score Hemel's second goal. Photo: Daniel Pitt/HHTFC.

​Hemel Hempstead Town maintained their unbeaten record in National League South on Saturday in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Farnborough Town.

​Five goals were scored in the first-half and the final goal came just four minutes into the second, neither side ultimately able to find a winner.

And for Hemel boss Bobby Wilkinson, it was important his side tried to bounce back from the disappointment of losing in the FA Cup the previous week.

He told the club’s media channels: “What an entertaining game. I wanted us to make up for last week and wanted there to be plenty of goals – I didn’t expect six goals but credit to Farnborough who came here with a game plan and they did well.

"It was two good teams that went for it and I said to my assistant manager Mike that someone was going to win 5-4 as it was so end-to-end. I was disappointed with a couple of the goals but that’s football and towards the end there, the most important thing is that if you can’t win a game, don’t lose it and in the end it’s a great point for both teams really given results elsewhere.

"You could see they wanted to beat us – when you’re top of the league teams come and play with a bit more heart and passion.”

Miller Matthews-Lewis put the visitors in front early on before Teddy Howe cut inside and finished well to level on 14 minutes.

Bayley Brown put Hemel in front only for Richard Chin to level straight away, and despite Jordan Esprit scoring in first-half stoppage time, Chin scored again not long after the break to level things up again.

Wilkinson added: “We didn’t play particularly well today but we showed the other side of it in terms of the character of digging in when things weren’t going well and my boys showed what they’re about today – they’re great players and good people and dug in against a physical, demanding side.”

Hemel are now out of action for a week due to their exit from the FA Cup, so will next play at Truro City on October 5.

Wilkinson said: “The players wanted Monday off given we don’t play next weekend but that won’t happen as we now start preparing for Truro away and hopefully bring back some players who have got some little knocks.”