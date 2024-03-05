​Tudors’ poor form continues in defeat

​Hemel Hempstead Town’s poor form continued with a 2-0 at home to relegation-threatened Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday.
George Williams in possession against Havant. Photo: HHTFC.

​The Tudors are now six games without a win following the defeat, and ten points off the relegation zone with most teams below them having games in hand.

Ryan Seager put Havant ahead on 12 minutes with a dinked finish, then Alfy Whittingham’s powerful header early in the second-half doubled the lead.

Hemel couldn’t find a reply, and now focus on a trip to Eastbourne Borough who sit one place above Havant in the relegation zone.

That’s followed by a trip to Bath City on Tuesday, who are in the play-off places.

*Berkhamsted let a lead slip as they lost 2-1 at Stratford Town on Saturday.

Max Bustamante put Berko ahead, but two Callum Ebanks strikes in the second-half turned things around.

Berko go to Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

