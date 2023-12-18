Tudors boss feels they were unlucky to lose late on at Torquay
The Tudors were 2-0 up inside the first 12 minutes thanks to Joe Iaciofano’s penalty and Kyle Ajayi’s header from a corner.
But the Gulls were level by half-time with Ryan Hanson scoring on 16 minutes and Ethon Archer seven minutes later, before Dean Moxey struck in the 89th minute to complete the turnaround and earn the hosts all three points.
And the Tudors boss felt it was a harsh ending to a long day and a positive display.
He told the club’s social media channels: “Even the goals in the first-half [were unlucky] – the first one taking a ricochet when the keeper was about to save it, which sums up where we are in not having much luck at the moment.
"The performance was superb. I thought the energy levels were very good considering we left very early in the morning to get down here. It’s the second time their manager’s applauded us when we’ve played them.
"It was a bit like when we beat them at home in terms of picking up the result and going for it and it’s cost us at the end, switching off and nobody picking up the free man who’s tapped it in.
"So it’s a bitter pill to taste but we go again and the performance was so much better.”
Montserrat international Brandon Barzey made his debut on loan from Dartford and impressed his new boss.
He said: “Brandon did really well considering he’s just come in the door and I thought he helped us in the final third with his energy and commitment and I think that rubbed off on the rest of the team.”
Hemel Hempstead were due to travel to Slough Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Gazette had gone to press.
They’ll then welcome Worthing on Saturday, who sat in fifth place going into midweek fixtures – Hemel being 17th but only six points off the play-off places.
Those games will then be followed by the festive double-header with St Albans, the first of the games being at St Albans on Boxing Day with the return at home on New Year’s Day.