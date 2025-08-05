​Tudors all set for kick-off as Maidstone visit

Action from Hemel's win over Luton. Photo: Jemma Sear.

​Hemel Hempstead Town will finally get their National League South season under way this weekend when they host Maidstone United.

​The Tudors ended pre-season with a 4-0 win over a young Luton Town side last weekend, meaning they’ll go into the league opener in positive fashion after an encouraging summer.

And boss Lee Allinson told the club’s media that he was pleased with what he saw from his side’s final outing.

He said: “I feel it was obviously a totally different game to what we've been used to over the last two weeks. We played two different shapes in in both halves, which I felt was important just to so we know what we're going into next week, what we want to do and how we want to play.

"I thought in the first-half we we couldn't get to grips with their shape for about 15 minutes and it caused us all sorts of problems. Once we got to grips with that, I thought we were very solid, very strong, very physical and played good football.

“Overall I thought it was a really good workout for us. Minutes in the bank, no injuries, and people like Charlie Rowan coming through unscathed is is a real positive afternoon."

Assessing the challenge of Maidstone, Allinson is under no illusions as to the task at hand.

He said: “I think what George Elokobi and his management team do there is brilliant.

"They're organised and strong and don’t concede goals, so we have to go and match that and we need to be big and strong and then obviously the best team will win.

"It’s going to be a great game and I’m really looking forward to it, as are the players, and hopefully the supporters will be here in their numbers and getting behind the boys.

"They’ve been magnificent for us, they’ve been supportive and we need them every single week.

"We need a lot of noise, a lot of singing and banging the drum, because Maidstone will bring a good number of fans and I expect a really top game.”

Following the game with Maidstone, Hemel will then go to Slough Town a week later, with Maidenhead United hosting the Tudors three days later.