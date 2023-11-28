​Quinton keen for more goals as Hemel push for play-off spot

​Brad Quinton was delighted to see his Hemel Hempstead Town side take all three points against Eastbourne Borough on Saturday but emphasised the need for more goals from the Tudors.

Tarelle Whittaker nets the winning goal against Eastbourne.

​Substitute Tarelle Whittaker struck midway through the second-half to secure the points and leave Hemel just two points off the play-off places with games in hand on some of the teams above them.

And Quinton felt all that was missing was a more comprehensive margin of victory.

He said: "It was one of those games – we totally dominated in the final third and the energy levels were very good and so many stamped their authority.

"The disappointment was that we didn’t score more goals. With the clear cut chances we had we could have scored four or five goals and that’s not being greedy.

"But overall it’s a massive plus and a clean sheet too, Kingy’s [Craig King] has made two good saves to be fair but in my honest opinion we were a very good team today.

"There were glimpses of what we were doing in pre-season in an attacking sense and we’ve worked really hard in that area. Two or three of our forwards could have had a couple of goals each today, but the passing patterns and creativity was really impressive.”

The win came following a 0-0 draw with Bath City four days earlier and Quinton was delighted to have kept another clean sheet, although goals at the other end are what he craves most.

He said: “I don’t like losing unless it’s to a worldy or they’ve created something and you have to applaud that but we’ve worked hard on things defensively, it’s the other end we need to improve on.

"That’s everyone, whether you make a forward run or overlap and cut the ball back, it’s not just your forwards. Forwards are there to be playing week in, week out and we’ve got some players coming back from injuries and I think the boys are starting to gel now.

"We had a long chat after the Walsall Wood game as we all know that wasn’t good enough and with me, what you see is what you get and we’re very honest and if you want to be part of this squad and aiming for the play-offs at least, and if you don’t work hard and apply your credentials and everything you work hard for in the week, then it’s not going to happen.”