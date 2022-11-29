‘One point isn’t good enough’ from Hemel home games

Mark Jones feels one point from two home games isn't good enough.

The 1-1 draw was secured thanks to Josh Castiglione’s equaliser after Nick Grimes had put the visitors ahead early on.

And after a scrappy affair between two mid-table sides that followed a 2-1 home loss to Eastbourne Borough four days earlier, Jones would have preferred three points to push themselves further away from the lower reaches of the National League South.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: “I can see why their manager felt a draw was a fair result but ultimately we’re disappointed not to have got three points.

"When you look at our two home games this week, the bare facts are we’ve only picked up one point out of a possible six and that isn’t a good enough return.

"There wasn’t a lot in the game, nor was it a game full of clear cut chances, but to be fair Taunton don’t concede many goals and they defend solidly.

"I was disappointed with the goal we gave away, it was a needless corner to concede and it was the first time they’d come anywhere near our box and the ball’s ended up in the back of our net.

"People have got jobs to do and they’re not doing them, so that’s something for me to look at, but we’d started the game quite brightly.

"We gave a decent reaction and managed to get the equaliser and then in the second-half you’re looking for us to create more and cause more problems for them, but as I say, they don’t concede many and I also felt the disallowed goal we had was harsh as well as I don’t think it was a foul by Ogo Obi.

"The ref was a long way away, the assistant was closer and didn’t give anything, so you do need those little things to go for you because if we score that goal and go away with a 2-1 win, most people go away happy.

"So it’s fine margins – we had one cleared off the line in the second-half too – but you can analyse it as much as you want, we’ve still only got one point from two home games and that isn’t good enough from us.”

