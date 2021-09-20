Jones appointed as Tudors boss
Hemel Hempstead Town have wasted no time in naming the successor to Lee Bircham
Hemel Hempstead Town have moved quickly to appoint a successor to Lee Bircham.
Former Oxford City manager Mark Jones has been appointed as the new boss of the Tudors following the departure of Bircham earlier today (Monday) while his brother Daniel, has joined as his assistant following a stint of coaching at Berkhamsted.
Mark Jones, a UEFA A licence coach, took charge of over 150 games during his spell at Oxford and also led them to the first round proper of the FA Cup three years ago.
He has also worked full time in the academies of Stevenage and Watford and recently spent six months at Yeovil Town FC as first team coach.
The new coaching team will be in the dugout for Hemel’s FA Cup second qualifying round replay with Ware at Vauxhall Road tomorrow (Tuesday) night.