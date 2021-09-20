Jones appointed as Tudors boss

Hemel Hempstead Town have appointed Mark Jones as their new manager

Hemel Hempstead Town have moved quickly to appoint a successor to Lee Bircham.

Former Oxford City manager Mark Jones has been appointed as the new boss of the Tudors following the departure of Bircham earlier today (Monday) while his brother Daniel, has joined as his assistant following a stint of coaching at Berkhamsted.

Mark Jones, a UEFA A licence coach, took charge of over 150 games during his spell at Oxford and also led them to the first round proper of the FA Cup three years ago.

He has also worked full time in the academies of Stevenage and Watford and recently spent six months at Yeovil Town FC as first team coach.