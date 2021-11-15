Hemel's fine form continues with victory at Chelmsford

Hemel Hempstead Town claimed a fine 2-1 win at Chelmsford City

Hemel Hempstead Town’s excellent run of form continued as they made it five games unbeaten and three wins away from home on the bounce with a 2-1 success at Chelmsford City, writes Allan Mitchell.

They were in control of this game for best part of 80 minutes but ended up somewhat hanging on at the death, with manager Mark Jones saying he was happy with the performance but disappointed with the way his side lost their way in the last 10 minutes which could have seen them pegged back as Chelmsford piled on the pressure.

The first half saw the Tudors set the pace, taking the lead after 11 minutes when Alfie Cerulli played a neat one two with Gus Scott-Morriss before driving the ball home.

Craig Fasenmade had a chance when he found himself in space on the edge of the box but he shot straight at James Dillon in City’s goal.

Dillon then missed a corner that flashed across the area, Tyrique Hyde fired in a shot but it was blocked, Hyde then popped the rebound over to the back post where there was a bit of a scramble before Scott-Morriss arrived but hit his shot into the side netting.

Hemel were guilty of not adding to their total as the clearest chances were falling their way. Alfie Cerulli shot just wide and then saw another effort blocked when he might have been better passing inside to an unmarked Fasenmade.

Chelmsford came out all guns blazing at the start of the second period but created little as Hemel’s back line held firm and, on 55 minutes, the Tudors finally added that much needed second goal when Fesanmade chased a long ball down the centre, he out muscled the defender and cut inside before powering the ball home to give his side a much deserved 2-0 lead.

City pulled a goal back on 84 minutes after Hemel conceded a free-kick out on the right.

It was met by Adebola Oluwo whose header hit the bar and bounced down and over the line to give his side a much needed lift going into the final minutes.

Ex-Tudor Charlie Sheringham had a great chance to level things up when he was sent clear but Nick Hayes closed him down superbly, gathering the ball before the striker could tuck it home.

Hemel’s cause wasn’t helped when Dominic Morgan-Griffiths said something to the referee on 86 minutes which saw him seeing a red card, reducing them to 10men.

It was now very much end to end stuff and Dan Wishart could have ended the visitors’ worries when he broke clear on 88 minutes but his powerful shot was well saved by Dillon but he could only parry it out to Fasenmade who drove the ball back in but he hit it straight at the keeper who gathered it safely.

But Hemel survived the five minutes of injury time without any more scares and left Essex with a deserved three points.

Next up are top of the table Dartford, which will be a real test on how far Jones' squad have progressed.

Hemel: Nick Hayes, Gus Scott-Morriss, Dan Wishart, Dominic Morgan-Griffiths, Jack Westbrook, Cole Kpekawa, Tyrique Hyde (Chris Paul) Sam Mantom © Alfie Cerulli (Josh Castiglione) Craig Fasanmade, Joash Nembhard. Subs not used: Freddie Hinds, Aaron Simpson, Jacques Maghoma.