Hemel put four past Chippenham then draw at Chelmsford

​Hemel Hempstead Town took four points from their two matches in the space of 48 hours this week as they climbed to 15th place in National League South.

​It was the second of three consecutive Saturday/Monday double-headers and whereas Hemel only took a point from the previous two games, this time they saw off Chippenham Town 4-2 before then drawing 0-0 at Chelmsford City on Monday night.

Saturday’s game saw three goals from the 83rd minute onwards turn the game into one to remember (writes Ollie Heathcote).

In the 19th minute Dan Pybus had his effort parried over for Hemel. However, the 32nd minute saw Hemel score through Brandon Barzey.

After winning the ball back inside the Chippenham half, Ollie Lynch had his deflected effort saved by the goalkeeper, and Barzey followed up with a rebound.

Just as Hemel looked to have been going into the break a goal to the good, the visitors equalised with a thunderous effort from Hamzad Kargbo which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

The Tudors retook the lead in the 71st minute as Pybus played a give-and-go sliding through Lynch, who finished smartly.

Soon it was 3-1 as a corner was turned into the net by a Chippenham player.

After the visitors saw Luke Spokes sent off for a denial of a goal-scoring opportunity after bringing down Lynch, they reduced the deficit with a Matt McClure finish, but Eoin McKeown chipped Hemel’s fourth late on to seal the points.