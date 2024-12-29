Hemel Hempstead Town boss admits he has a big task ahead

Lee Allinson knows there is plenty of tough work ahead at Hemel Hempstead Town. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

New Hemel Hempstead Town boss Lee Allinson admits he has a tough task ahead.

Town were denied what could have been three crucial points after a power cut forced their home game with St Albans to be abandoned 60 minutes in.

The Tudors had been drawing 1-1 at the time, with Allinson admitting his side’s dire first 45 minutes caused big concern.

“You don't realise the severity of the job until you see the first half performance,” he said. “When I took the job I said it was going to be very up and down and today was a down for me.

“We were really poor in the first half and had no control on the ball.

“This is going to be a very up and down next 5-6 weeks before we can embed our style. The fans stuck with us and that is important. We are in a big battle and we will need them.”

But Allinson was more encouraged by how his side began the aborted second half.

“We had to be better in all areas in the second half,” he said. “We were really good. I thought we were the better side and on the front foot.

“You can't look at league tables in a derby, it's who wants it most. We were gearing up for a good second half, but it wasn't to be.”

A club statement confirmed that although power had been returned it had been too late to get the game back underway.

“The club would like to confirm that yesterday’s game with St Albans City was abandoned in the second half due to a local power outage as confirmed by UK Power Networks,” the statement read.

“With no chance of the power being restored in a timely manner, the match referee had no option but to abandon the game in the second half.

“The power was actually restored at approximately 6:40 PM yesterday evening.

“This matter was beyond our control and further information and details of the rearranged date will be available in due course.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​