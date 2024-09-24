Hemel Hempstead boss says hard work and pride have been key to Tudors' fine start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Bobby Wilkinson had quite the rebuilding job to do when appointed boss of Hemel Hempstead Town in the summer.

With only four players retained from last season’s squad that stumbled to a 20th place finish in the National League South, only avoiding relegation by four points, 43-year-old Wilkinson was brought in to arrest that slide and try to make the move towards what would be a fifth promotion in his managerial career so far.

And whilst he wasn’t expecting the Tudors to be challenging at the top end of the table just yet, he’s enjoying the fact that’s exactly what is happening.

He said: “I’m surprised how quickly the team has gelled. It was a challenge when we came in as there had been quite a bit of negativity around the club in the last few years, but I did what I’ve done at every other club I’ve managed and immediately tried to instil some real positivity around the place.

Bobby Wilkinson talks to his players after the win over Welling. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

“We had to work very hard over the summer to bring in the kind of players we wanted, not only who had the quality we’d need but also those who were going to wear the Hemel shirt with pride.

"I was ending up knocking on players’ doors to try and convince them to sign, that’s how serious I was about making this work, and having signed 16 players over the summer I’m pleased I made that effort, particularly given how well we’ve started.

"I went into lots of detail with the calibre of player I desired and wanted players who want to be here and feel loved.

"Calibre was key but we had to be savvy. Dan Wish came in having not played a massive amount at Hampton & Richmond but I knew he’s a fantastic player if he’s enjoying his game. I made him my captain.

Ricardo German celebrates scoring for Hemel. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

"Then there’s players like Kyran Wiltshire, who was injured for half of last season but was a real leader at Oxford City and St Albans and just wanted to get back playing football. Those are the kinds of leaders and quality I want.”

After the weekend’s 3-3 draw at home to Farnborough Town, Hemel remain top of the league and unbeaten in the nine games played so far, the only blemish of the season being an FA Cup exit at the hands of Bishop’s Stortford on September 14.

They’ll remain there at least until October 5 due to a break for the teams left in that competition to battle it out in the next round this weekend, leaving Wilkinson with time to reflect and plot the next stage of the campaign.

"We’ll have difficult times too, so we can’t get carried away,” he said.

"But lots know me and know my ambition, and what I’ve achieved at other clubs. I don’t want to be in the bottom half of any league and don’t intend to be.

"I looked back at the last few years here to try and work out what had gone wrong. It’s my belief they’ve had a lot of good players but not great teams. You can have great individuals but a building a great team is harder.

"It’s a competitive market round here so you have to work that bit harder to get the players you want.

"But it’s worth it. If recruitment is wrong, you find yourself having to re-start after ten games. You won’t win a league doing that but you can certainly lose it.

"I enjoy that. You have to fight for what’s best for you. It’s easier this way than it was when I was at Weymouth given its location. Here you get a lot more London-based players and agents in contact.”

Wilkinson is quick to pay tribute to those around him for how things have gone so far, acknowledging the importance of everyone pulling in the same direction.

He added: “I’ve got a fantastic management team that work hard for me and there are so many great people at the club. The chairman is a pleasure to work for.

"I might build the team and lead it but credit goes to everyone for all their hard work.

"No individual can make it work on their own. Success is hard work but you have to keep at it. You can win seven in a row but you can easily lose seven in a row and I’m keen to be judged if we’re losing rather than if we’re winning.

"I have high standards and the players are expected to match those standards or they don’t play.

"It’s the biggest cliché in football but we really will take it one game at a time. The first aim for me every season is can we better the season before. Based on that, mid-table would be a good season, and if you aim too high you set yourself up to be shot down.

"There’s no pressure on the players as to where to finish. We’ve earned the right to be at the top but that comes with its own pressures as you’re the team everyone wants to beat, so we try and take that pressure away where we can, keep ourselves grounded and see where it takes us.”

