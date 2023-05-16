Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted have leagues confirmed
Hemel Hempstead Town and Berkhamsted now know who they’ll face next season after the FA confirmed the league allocations for the 2023/24 campaign.
Berkhamsted have been promoted into the Southern League’s Premier Central division. There will be many new opponents coming to the Glencar Community Stadium, mostly teams from the Midlands.
Berko are one of eight new teams in the 22 club division. Kettering Town, Leamington and AFC Telford have been relegated into the division from the National League North.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stamford were promoted into The Comrades’ new division as champions of the Northern Premier League’s Midlands division. The other three newcomers got promoted by winning play-offs in their divisions, being Halesowen Town who were runners-up to Stamford, AFC Sudbury who were runners up in the Isthmian North division and Long Eaton United who finished fourth in the Northern Premier League’s Midlands division.
The 14 clubs continuing in the division are: Alvechurch, Barwell, Bromsgrove Sporting, Coalville Town, Hitchin Town , Leiston, Mickleover, Needham Market, Nuneaton Borough, Redditch United, Royston Town, St Ives Town, Stourbridge and Stratford Town.
Hemel, meanwhile, remain in National League South and new opponents for them next season will be promoted sides Aveley, Truro City and Weston-Super-Mare as well as relegated National League sides Maidstone United, Torquay United and Yeovil Town.