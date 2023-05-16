Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted have leagues confirmed

Champions Berkhamsted lift their trophy. (Photo: Berkhamsted FC)

​Berkhamsted have been promoted into the Southern League’s Premier Central division. There will be many new opponents coming to the Glencar Community Stadium, mostly teams from the Midlands.

Berko are one of eight new teams in the 22 club division. Kettering Town, Leamington and AFC Telford have been relegated into the division from the National League North.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stamford were promoted into The Comrades’ new division as champions of the Northern Premier League’s Midlands division. The other three newcomers got promoted by winning play-offs in their divisions, being Halesowen Town who were runners-up to Stamford, AFC Sudbury who were runners up in the Isthmian North division and Long Eaton United who finished fourth in the Northern Premier League’s Midlands division.

The 14 clubs continuing in the division are: Alvechurch, Barwell, Bromsgrove Sporting, Coalville Town, Hitchin Town , Leiston, Mickleover, Needham Market, Nuneaton Borough, Redditch United, Royston Town, St Ives Town, Stourbridge and Stratford Town.