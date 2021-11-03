Hemel boss Jones keen to change the fortunes at home

Hemel Hempstead Town manager Mark Jones

Mark Jones is keen to address Hemel Hempstead Town’s home form as he settles into his role at Vauxhall Road.

The Tudors were without a game last weekend but head into Saturday’s home clash with high-flying Dorking Wanderers on the back of a fine 2-1 success at Chippenham Town last Tuesday night.

Hemel fought back from a goal down to win thanks to goals from Jack Westbrook and substitute Freddie Hinds.

The victory lifted Hemel off the bottom of the Vanarama National League South but Jones, who has now been in the hotseat for just over six weeks, is now keen to change the team’s fortunes on their own ground.

The Tudors are yet to win a competitive fixture at Vauxhall Road this season and Jones would love that to change sooner rather than later.

“We need to get our home form going,” boss Jones said.

“We haven’t won a game at home yet this season, which isn’t a record we are proud of.

“There’s an opportunity for us to change that on Saturday.

“It’s a game we are looking forward to.

“Dorking are a good side. I went to watch them on Saturday against Dartford and they have got some talented players and play good football so it’s going to be a difficult task for us but one we are looking forward to.”

Jones believes the atmosphere around the club is feeling a bit more positive, particularly after that fine victory at Chippenham.

“You could sense that a little bit after last Tuesday that everybody got a little bit of a lift,” he added.

“It’s not easy to go away from home on a Tuesday night and get three points at this level and we managed to achieve that.

“And you can sense a little bit of an uplift around the club, which is really important.

“The confidence levels need to be right and the atmosphere around the club needs to be a positive one.

“The results and performances have improved over the last month and I was really pleased we were able to get the three points at Chippenham.

“On the flip side, we are very much aware that no game is the same.

“You have to get your performance levels right for the next one and we are expecting a very tough one against an excellent Dorking side.