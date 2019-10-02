Goals galore in West Herts League as Premier leaders Tring put nine past Croxley

It was another weekend full of goals in the West Herts League last weekend, including Premier Division Tring Athletic A racking up nine in their away trip to Croxley Community.

The full slate of results in the West Herts Premier Division were as follows:

Croxley Community 0 Tring Athletic A 9 (James Butler, 3, Ollie Butler, 3, Andy Humphries, 2, Lewis Dwight).

Kings Sports 2 (Ryan Cole, Lewis Wornham) The Engineer Harpenden 2 (James Hardy, Giles Cunnington).

Langleybury Cricket Club 1 (Dan Walker) Hemel Hempstead Rovers 8 (Ash Alleyne, 2, Callum Jones, 2, Charlie Rance, Rhys Stonebank, Marcus Tower, Tom Dean).

Tring Athletic A cemented their place at the top of the table with their emphatic 9-0 win away at Croxley Community.

The two Butler boys, Jamie and Ollie, both scored hat-tricks, while veteran Andy Humphries bagged a brace and Lewis Dwight added the final goal in the rout.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers travelled to Langleybury Cricket Club and came away with an 8-1 victory to move into second place in the early standings.

Rovers were 4-0 up before half-time, where a slippery pitch and wet ball caused problems for the home keeper as he spilled two shots for two easy tap-ins.

The game was more level in the second period until a swift move down the line and a hard, low cross put Hemel 5-0 up.

The title hopefuls added three more before the final whistle.

The hosts did manage one goal, a well-struck Dan Walker free-kick from 25 yards which gave Hemel keeper Callum Woods no chance.

Ash Alleyne and Callum Jones both hit doubles for Rovers, while Charlie Rance, Rhys Stonebank, Marcus Tower, and Tom Dean did the rest of the damage.

Kings Sports hosted The Engineer Harpenden in a game which was well-contested and tight.

Both defences were generally on top, although pace up front did give Kings a greater cutting edge.

After 25 minutes a great through ball from Lewis Wornham released Ryan Cole to finish under the Keeper to put Kings 1-0 up at the break.

Engineer worked hard to get back in the game and on the hour mark they equalised, but Kings soon regained the lead after they pressed a shortly-taken goal kick and Wornham goal-poached well to score.

Kings defended well and looked like they might hang on, but a clever free-kick move saw a cross hit home for Engineer to draw level at 2-2.

In the end, it was probably a fair result, although Kings did miss a few real chances. Both teams could well be in the shake-up at the end of the season.

The West Herts Division One results were as follows:

Caddington 3 (James Anthony Ray 3) Croxley Green 3 (Dan New, Ben Spires, Sam Turner).

Global AFC 2 (Dexter Simpson, 2) Chesham United (Youth) Men 0.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers Res 3 (Ryan Sewell, 2, Connor Lock) Oxhey A 2 (Tom Mackey, Jake Posner).

Oxhey Academy 0 Evergreen A 3 (David Aston, George Godfrey, Aiden Stockwell).

Sun Sports Rovers 0 Croxley Community Res 2 (Dominic Barnard, Klod Nika).

Croxley Community Reserves are now the only team with a 100 per cent record in Division One and top the table after another solid win over Sun Sports Rovers.

Goals from Dominic Barnard and Klos Nika ensured the win for Croxley.

Global AFC have been the surprise package of the season so far with three straight wins and they triumphed again at the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Chesham United Youth to move into second spot in the table.

They finished second-from-bottom last term so it represents a real turnaround.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves got back to winning ways with a tight 3-2 win against Oxhey A.

Caddington lost their 100 per cent records after a 3-3 draw with Croxley Green, but still sit dangerously in fourth place.

James Anthony Ray grabbed a hat-trick for the Bedfordshire side, while Dan New, Ben Spires and Sam Turner scored for Green.

New boys Evergreen A are in sixth place following their solid 3-2 away win at Oxhey Academy.

The fixtures for this Saturday are as follows:

West Herts Senior Cup (Pool A):

Kings Sports v Langleybury Cricket Club.

Potten End v Bovingdon A.

West Herts Senior Cup (Pool B):

Croxley Community v The Engineer Harpenden.

Tring Athletic A v Hemel Hempstead Rovers.

West Herts League Division One:

Chesham United (Youth) Men v Sun Sports Rovers.

Hunton Bridge v Croxley Green.

West Herts Junior Cup first round:

Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves v Caddington.

Oxhey A v Evergreen A.

Oxhey Academy v Croxley Community Reserves.