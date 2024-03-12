​Dowson keen to help the Tudors

Alan Dowson is confident he can arrest Hemel's poor form. Photo: Getty.

​Hemel parted company with previous boss Brad Quinton last Tuesday after a run of six games without a win, that run then extended to seven after a 1-0 loss at Eastbourne Borough on Saturday (see our website for the full story)

Dowson has extensive experience of managing in non-league football, spending three years with Walton & Hersham, seven at Kingstonian, four years at both Hampton & Richmond and Woking and then two years with Dartford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dowson led Woking to promotion to the National League in 2019, having also won step three and four titles at his previous clubs.

And speaking to the club’s media channels after Saturday’s defeat, for which he was serving a touchline ban carried over from his time at Dartford, Dowson feels there is great potential for the season to end on a high.

He said: “I want the players to work hard to win the ball, work hard to keep it and work hard for each other. I like to play beautiful football if we can and in the opposition half but we’ve got to battle and battle hard.

"We’re not scoring enough goals and it’s a problem we have to rectify and I’m sure we will do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There’s a lack of confidence in the club of course, given the run we’ve been on, but a couple of wins ensure we stay up and we want to get a bit of love and care in the club and getting everyone enjoying themselves.”