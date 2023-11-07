Boss Quinton unhappy after Hemel lost at Aveley

​Brad Quinton says he was disappointed with his Hemel Hempstead Town side’s second-half performance as they fell to high-flying Aveley on Monday night.

Action from Hemel's defeat at Aveley on Monday. Photo: HHTFC.

​The game in Essex was goalless until just after the hour mark when Sydney Ibie netted at the back post following a corner.

Aveley then got a second ten minutes later when Harry Gibbs headed home from a free-kick.

Joe Iaciofano slotted home a penalty with three minutes to go to reduce the arrears, then Josh Hill missed an opportunity to level things up in the dying seconds after Hemel goalkeeper Craig King had gone forward for a set piece and flicked on George Williams’ long throw.

But ultimately Quinton was left reflecting on what might have been.

He said: “I was disappointed with the second-half display. We spoke in depth about how they’ll work for a corner or throw in as they play to their strengths, and if you’re not switched on at the back post they will score a goal.

"This is what they’ve done well and why they find themselves where they are in the league, so fair play as they did what they needed to do.

"It was a bit of a stop start second-half performance from us. I was pleased to get a goal back but it was disappointing in terms of what we created chances-wise as we had a couple flash across goal and the forwards weren’t there to score.”

Hemel now prepare to host Taunton Town on Saturday, who are just three points ahead of the Tudors and sit in eighth place in the National League South standings.

*Berkhamsted earned a 1-1 draw at Barwell on Saturday in the SPL Premier Division Central.

With returning striker Matt Bateman among their line-up having signed from Royston Town, Berko went behind early on when Anthony Ball pushed over an attacker and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Deen Master hit the penalty kick into the bottom corner for the opening goal.

But Berko levelled early in the second half when they broke and Kyle Rowley made a poor header from the cross and Lewis Johnson pounced with a low shot for his fifth goal of the season.