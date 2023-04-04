​Berko seal runaway title win while Tudors drop points

Berkhamsted celebrate their title success. Photo by Richard Solk.

​It rounded off a splendid week for The Comrades as on Wednesday night they had landed the Herts Senior Cup by beating Hitchin Town on penalties, making it a league and cup double.

Saturday’s game attracted Berkhamsted’s highest Southern League crowd of 534, albeit there were no goals for them to celebrate.

Pre-match, penalty save hero Cameroon Groom walked round the pitch with the trophy from Wednesday night’s win to give the feel of excitement to the fans.

But Kidlington would go on to be the first away team to stop Berko scoring at home all season and are the only side to claim a point off them at their ground.

At the final whistle there was a big celebration as Berko gained promotion, became champions with five games to spare and did the double.

They hosted Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday night, after the Gazette went to press, and then welcome Ware on Saturday before a trip to AFC Dunstable on Easter Monday.

*Hemel Hempstead Town dropped points in their pursuit of a National League South play-off place as they drew 1-1 at home to Slough Town on Saturday.