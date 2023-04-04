News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
2 minutes ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
20 minutes ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
31 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
37 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
1 hour ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

​Berko seal runaway title win while Tudors drop points

​Berkhamsted got the point they needed to clinch the Division One Central title and promotion on Saturday as they drew 0-0 at home to Kidlington.

By Sports Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST
Berkhamsted celebrate their title success. Photo by Richard Solk.Berkhamsted celebrate their title success. Photo by Richard Solk.
Berkhamsted celebrate their title success. Photo by Richard Solk.

​It rounded off a splendid week for The Comrades as on Wednesday night they had landed the Herts Senior Cup by beating Hitchin Town on penalties, making it a league and cup double.

Saturday’s game attracted Berkhamsted’s highest Southern League crowd of 534, albeit there were no goals for them to celebrate.

Pre-match, penalty save hero Cameroon Groom walked round the pitch with the trophy from Wednesday night’s win to give the feel of excitement to the fans.

But Kidlington would go on to be the first away team to stop Berko scoring at home all season and are the only side to claim a point off them at their ground.

Most Popular

At the final whistle there was a big celebration as Berko gained promotion, became champions with five games to spare and did the double.

They hosted Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday night, after the Gazette went to press, and then welcome Ware on Saturday before a trip to AFC Dunstable on Easter Monday.

*Hemel Hempstead Town dropped points in their pursuit of a National League South play-off place as they drew 1-1 at home to Slough Town on Saturday.

With five games to play, they’re six points off the top seven, and go to another play-off chaser, Tonbridge Angels, on Good Friday (3pm kick-off) before visiting struggling Dulwich Hamlet on Easter Monday.

BerkhamstedNational League South