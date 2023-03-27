​Berko made to wait but Hemel see off Concord

Hemel boss Brad Quinton oversaw a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Hertford took the lead four minutes before the break when player-manager Ben Herd’s fine cross was headed home by Jesse Waller-Lassen.

And then nine minutes after half-time, it got even better for the hosts with a fine finish by Sudayisi Sendege.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 69 minutes, the visitors got themselves back in the game through Josh Chamberlain, but four minutes into stoppage time, Hertford sealed their win thanks to Tami Ogunnowo​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

It means Berkhamsted can instead seal the title on their own patch, where they have a 100 per cent record this season, when they host Kidlington on Saturday.