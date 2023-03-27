Berko made to wait but Hemel see off Concord
Berkhamsted were made to wait a little longer to be crowned champions as they suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat at Hertford Town on Saturday.
Hertford took the lead four minutes before the break when player-manager Ben Herd’s fine cross was headed home by Jesse Waller-Lassen.
And then nine minutes after half-time, it got even better for the hosts with a fine finish by Sudayisi Sendege.
On 69 minutes, the visitors got themselves back in the game through Josh Chamberlain, but four minutes into stoppage time, Hertford sealed their win thanks to Tami Ogunnowo.
It means Berkhamsted can instead seal the title on their own patch, where they have a 100 per cent record this season, when they host Kidlington on Saturday.
*Hemel Hempstead Town, meanwhile, cling on to a faint hope of reaching the National League South play-offs, a 3-0 win at home to Concord Rangers on Saturday leaving them six points off the top seven.