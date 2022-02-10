Berkhamsted get back on track with win at Hertford

Cheyce Grant heads off to celebrate after he scored Berkhamsted’s first goal in the 2-1 win at Hertford Town. Picture by Robson O’Reardon

Berkhamsted got back on track as they completed a Southern League Division One Central double over Hertford Town with a 2-1 away success.

Ryan Kinnane headed an early Adam Watkins free-kick over the bar but Berko did open the scoring when the home team’s centre-back misheaded a ball from Jonathan Lacey and it fell to Cheyce Grant, who was on hand to fire them into the lead with a calm finish.

Hertford’s young wingers Ben Wayman and Obi Ogbonna were giving the Comrades’ full-backs a torrid time and that led to the equaliser 10 minutes later.

Player-manager Ben Herd, who made over 400 Football League appearances, threaded the ball across to Ogbonna and he skipped past the Berko defence and struck a fierce shot.

The ball hit the underside of the bar and rebounded well over the goal line with Ogbonna’s triple somersault celebration matching the quality strike.

Soon after, it was Berko’s turn to hit the metalwork through Grant after neat build up play, but this time the ball rebounded to safety after striking the bar.

It was Berko’s first trip to Hertford’s new artificial pitch and the fans were well entertained in the first half through both teams’ passing games, despite the strong wind.

Bailey was inches away from finishing off a great move with the ball going from Lacey, through the outstanding Watkins to Reece Robins, who supplied the cross.

Robins shot across the face of the goal after the interval before he then supplied the cross from the left for the winning goal as Bailey rose to flick a header over home goalkeeper Lee Axworthy.

Unfortunately, it proved to be Bailey’s last touch, as he was clattered by the goalie and so he had to retire from the fray, with Lewis Toomey coming on in his place.

Lacey beat a couple of defenders and shot on the turn as Berko looked to add to their lead.

James Verney and Josh Chamberlain came on as Chris Devane freshened up the team and Lacey again went close before Toomey shot wide at the near post but, in the end, they saw things out to get back to winning ways.

On Saturday, Berko are at home to another play off contender in Thame United.

Lucas Kirkpatrick and Ben Walster are available again after suspension and Connor Toomey may be fit to play for the first time in two months.

Ryan Neufville has also started his comeback from a November injury by making an appearance for Potton United.

Second-placed Berko, who are five points behind leaders Bedford Town, will play their game in hand next Tuesday night at fourth-placed Welwyn Garden City.

Berko’s under-18s went down 3-2 at home to Leverstock Green in midweek with Phoenix Chambers coming off the bench to score and the team was also aided by an own-goal in a close game. Dan Payne, Ed Thakeray and Nana Yeboah netted for Green.

On Sunday, the under-15s won 1-0 at Leighton Town and remain second in the league table. Iain Kanu got the winning goal.