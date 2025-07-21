​Allinson satisfied with Tudors display

Action from Hemel's draw with Spalding. Photo: Jemma Sear.

​Lee Allinson continued to take the positives from Hemel Hempstead Town’s pre-season after the Tudors drew 1-1 at home to Spalding United on Saturday.

​It’s now just over a fortnight until the opening National League South games of the season and, as is the case with all teams, Allinson is continuing to run the rule over his squad and fine tune what’s needed.

And speaking the to club’s media after Saturday’s game, he was pleased with the nature of the battle.

He said: “There were loads of positives. I thought it was a really competitive game and Jimmy [Dean – Spalding boss] has got a brilliant side that is National League North level.

"Some of their players are exceptional and they’re going to do very well in their league, so I’m grateful he brought his side down to play us and I thought it was everything we needed in a game of football.

"Early on we played in the wrong areas and they caused us problems, but after that I thought we were exceptional and in the second-half we really took over the game and camped in their half, had two goals disallowed and hit the bar.

"We caused mayhem going forward and that’s really pleasing, but again it’s about protecting the players and getting minutes in the bank.

"We’re chopping and changing – some have played too many minutes and some played 60 on Tuesday to play 30 today and vice versa.

"So it was vitally important we put in a shift and I felt we did that and looked very strong and very fit which is really pleasing.

"Although we like to win games, it was important that the performance was on point and while there were moments we can improve, I thought in the second-half especially we were very strong.”

Hemel went to Royston Town on Tuesday night, after the Gazette went to press, before hosting Enfield Town on Thursday (24th) and Potters Bar in the Herts Senior Cup final on Saturday.

The Tudors then go to Bedford Town next Tuesday night (7.45pm).