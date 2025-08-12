Brayden Inger will return to Hemel Storm for the 2025/26 season ready to play a full part after off-court issues caused frustration last time out.

Despite putting pen to paper in December, Inger was forced to wait until the playoffs to make his first NBL appearance of the season due to visa issues. He did, however, suit up for the side’s sole SLB Cup clash against Manchester Basketball and there were plenty of reminders of the excitement he brought the previous year - his first with the club.

Consistent performances and a desire to give it all for the team - even battling through an ankle injury to play an important role in his side's playoff final success - saw him pick up the Coaches’ Player of the Season that time out and he remains a highly-valued member of the locker room.

The former-New Zealand international again returned home to turn out for the Southland Sharks over the winter and now he can’t wait to get back to work in Storm colours.

“I look forward to getting back on the court for Hemel especially after a frustrating year due to off-court visa reasons,” Inger said.

“Tying together a complete season with a club like Hemel brings excitement as we have the goal to compete with the best teams in the league and aim to take it out this year by backing up another successful season.”

He gives high praise to Jake Rothauge, who has moved from assistant to head coach over the summer, and backs him to thrive in his new position.

“Jake stepping into the head coach role brings a sense of familiarity and trust as he has been a part and a voice within the team over the last two years, so I believe he’ll slide well into the role and has the backing of the players to really be the head of snake this season.”

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photo credit – TGD Visuals