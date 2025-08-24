Bielak’s back for Hemel Storm

Joe Bielak

Joe Bielak will return for his second season at Hemel Storm, having re-signed ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe joined last year having previously plied his trade with the Loughborough Riders. He showed great potential with his accurate three-point shooting and his hustling, hard-working nature proving very useful to Mark Clark’s league-winning side.

Injuries plagued him throughout his first season with the club and he was unable to play any part in the playoffs due to an elbow complaint. Nonetheless, he remained an influential member in the locker room and brought with him bundles of enthusiasm and encouragement, making him a much-loved member of the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his Storm commitments, Bielak is in the process of completing a Master’s Degree at the University of Hertfordshire and he will continue his educational journey this year. As a result, he will again compete for the side in the BUCS Premier Division, where Herts will hope to build on last year's league title and playoff semi-final qualification.

Joe said “I’m really excited to return to Hemel for my second season with the club. Last year was a great year with many amazing teammates, staff members and fans! There was definitely some ups and downs, but this allowed us to learn a lot too.

“I’m super excited to see what next year brings working with our new Head Coach, Jake, and the rest of the team. We have some unfinished business that I’m sure we’re all ready to tackle!”

Joe joins a talented roster so far assembled by Head Coach Jake Rothauge and there’s not long left until the season begins. Head to the Fanbase appfor ticket details ahead of our season-opening friendly against Team Solent Kestrels on Sunday 14th September, with our BCB Trophy campaign starting the following weekend.