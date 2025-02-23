How a VPN keeps you safe on public Wi-Fi – and why it matters

Use a VPN to browse securely in public places | NationalWorld

If you’re on the move, you need to ensure your all your online activity is done securely - or cybercriminals could have a field day at your expense

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve all done it - logged into public Wi-Fi at a café, airport, or hotel without a second thought. But did you know that unsecured networks can leave your personal data exposed to hackers? From stolen passwords to identity theft, the risks are real.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) comes in. It acts like a secure tunnel, encrypting your data so cybercriminals can’t snoop on your online activity. Whether you’re checking your bank account or just scrolling social media, a VPN ensures your privacy stays intact.

But do you really need one, or is it just another tech gimmick? Let’s break down how a VPN protects you on public Wi-Fi - and why it’s more important than ever.

How a VPN protects you on public Wi-Fi

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) encrypts your internet connection, making it unreadable to hackers and snoopers. Here’s why it’s essential when using public networks:

Encrypts your data – A VPN scrambles your online activity, making it impossible for cybercriminals to intercept.

– A VPN scrambles your online activity, making it impossible for cybercriminals to intercept. Prevents data theft – Without encryption, anyone on the same Wi-Fi network can potentially see your personal information.

– Without encryption, anyone on the same Wi-Fi network can potentially see your personal information. Masks your IP address – This stops hackers from tracking your location or using your connection for malicious activity.

– This stops hackers from tracking your location or using your connection for malicious activity. Protects against fake Wi-Fi hotspots – Even if you accidentally connect to a rogue network, a VPN ensures your data remains safe.

Real-life risks of public Wi-Fi hacking

Many people assume they have nothing to worry about, but data breaches happen every day. Hackers have been known to use:

Man-in-the-middle attacks – Cybercriminals intercept communications between you and a website, stealing passwords and financial details.

– Cybercriminals intercept communications between you and a website, stealing passwords and financial details. Packet sniffing – Software that allows hackers to monitor and collect unencrypted data sent over the network.

– Software that allows hackers to monitor and collect unencrypted data sent over the network. Session hijacking – Attackers steal your login session to access accounts without needing your password.

Without a VPN, your personal data is an easy target.

When should you use a VPN?

If you use public Wi-Fi for any of the following activities, you should always have a VPN enabled:

Online banking

Shopping with saved payment details

Logging into social media or email accounts

Accessing work-related documents or systems

Even general browsing can leave you exposed, as hackers can collect information to build a profile on you for future scams.

How to stay safe with a VPN

Using a VPN on public Wi-Fi is simple:

Install a reliable VPN on your phone, laptop, or tablet. Enable the VPN before connecting to a public network. Use automatic connection settings so your VPN turns on whenever you connect to unsecured Wi-Fi. Avoid accessing sensitive accounts if you’re unsure about the security of a network.

Final thoughts: is a VPN worth it for public Wi-Fi?

If you regularly use public Wi-Fi, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself from cyber threats. With affordable options available, it’s a small investment that can prevent serious security issues. Don’t wait until your data has been compromised – secure your connection and stay safe online with a VPN.

VPN providers

There are multiple companies offering VPN services - which is the right one for you? | NationalWorld

1. FastestVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.8/5

Customers say: Users praise FastestVPN for its unbeatable value, particularly the lifetime subscription deal. Many find it ideal for budget-conscious users, highlighting its ad-blocking and malware protection features. However, some mention that its server network is smaller compared to bigger names, which may limit connection options.

Current pricing and offers: FastestVPN offers a lifetime plan for £29.50.

2. ExpressVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.6/5

Customers say: Customers love ExpressVPN’s speed and reliability, especially for streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer. Many find it easy to set up and appreciate its strong privacy protections. The biggest drawback mentioned is its price, which is higher than competitors, though some feel the performance justifies the cost.

Current pricing and offers: ExpressVPN offers a two-year plan for £4.04 per month, with an additional four months free.

3. CyberGhost VPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.5/5

Customers say: CyberGhost users appreciate its beginner-friendly interface and strong streaming support. Many like the 45-day money-back guarantee, giving them plenty of time to test the service. Some users note occasional connection drops, but overall, it’s seen as a reliable choice for privacy and accessibility.

Current pricing and offers: CyberGhost offers a two-year plan for £1.92 per month, which includes an 84% discount and four additional months free.

Website: Visit CyberGhost VPN

4. NordVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.4/5 ⭐

Customers say: NordVPN is praised for its strong security features, fast speeds, and reliable connections. Users love its Double VPN feature for extra protection. However, some report occasional issues with streaming service compatibility and wish customer support was a bit more responsive.

Current pricing and offers: NordVPN offers a two-year plan at £2.59 per month, which is a 71% discount.

5. Surfshark – Trustpilot Score: 4.3/5

Customers say: Surfshark’s unlimited device connections stand out as a major selling point, especially for families. Customers love the affordability and ease of use, but some report occasional slow speeds on certain servers. Many consider it one of the best budget-friendly VPNs available.

Current pricing and offers: Surfshark offers a two-year plan for £1.69 per month, with an additional three months free.

6. ProtonVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.2/5

Customers say: ProtonVPN is praised for its strong privacy policies and free tier, making it a great entry-level VPN for those hesitant to pay upfront. Users appreciate its transparency and open-source software. However, the limited server network and occasional speed issues are mentioned as drawbacks.

Current pricing and offers: ProtonVPN offers a two-year plan starting at £3.59 per month.

7. Private Internet Access (PIA) – Trustpilot Score: 4.0/5

Customers say: PIA’s vast server network and strong security settings are well-regarded, and users appreciate its unlimited device connections. Some, however, feel that it hasn’t evolved as quickly as competitors, and wish it had undergone a third-party security audit for extra reassurance.

Current pricing and offers: PIA offers a three-year + three-month plan for £1.67 per month, totalling £54 for the entire period.

8. GooseVPN – Trustpilot Score: 3.9/5

Customers say: Users like GooseVPN for its simplicity and unlimited device connections. It’s often recommended for beginners. However, customers mention that its smaller server network and occasional slow speeds prevent it from competing with the top-tier VPNs.

Current pricing and offers: GooseVPN offers a monthly plan at £11.50, with discounts available for longer-term subscriptions.

Each of these providers offers unique features and pricing structures. Consider your specific needs, such as the number of devices, desired server locations, and budget, to choose the best VPN service for you.