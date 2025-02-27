ExpressVPN vs FastestVPN: which is the best deal for UK users with up to 93% off?

We run the rule over two of the biggest VPN providers | NationalWorld

These are two of the giants amongst dozens of VPN brands out there - and each has a compelling offer on right now.

In today’s digital world, protecting your online privacy is more important than ever. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are essential tools that help keep your data secure and prevent companies from tracking your online activities.

They are also an effective blocker on the efforts by some big companies to track your activities and target you with dynamic pricing - which rarely if ever works out in your favour. See our recent article, Why big companies don’t want you to use a VPN.

There are multiple brands and offers out there, so let’s drill down on just two. We’ll look at ExpressVPN and FastestVPN and their current offers.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is renowned for its high-speed connections and robust security features. As of February 2025, they’re offering a substantial 61% discount on their 2-year plan , plus an additional four months free. This brings the cost down to approximately £4.99 per month, providing significant savings over their standard monthly rate. You can also sign up for a free trial, which could be helpful to first-time VPN users. Click here to sign up.

FastestVPN

FastestVPN focuses on delivering high-speed connections at an affordable price. Currently, they’re offering an impressive 93% discount on their Lifetime Plan, reducing the price to a one-time payment of $40. This plan includes a free year of their password manager, enhancing your online security. You’ll have to hurry, though - the offer ends on March 3. Click here to grab it while you can.

Comparisons

Pricing: ExpressVPN’s deal averages out to about £4.99 per month over the subscription period. FastestVPN’s lifetime plan is a single payment of approximately £31.60, making it a cost-effective long-term solution.

Server locations: ExpressVPN boasts a vast network with servers in 94 countries, including multiple locations in the UK, ensuring optimal performance for local users. FastestVPN also offers global coverage but with a more limited server network.

Security features: Both services provide robust security, including AES-256 encryption and features like a kill switch and DNS leak protection. ExpressVPN offers additional features such as their proprietary Lightway protocol for enhanced speed and security.

The verdict

If you’re seeking a VPN with extensive server coverage, top-tier security, and are comfortable with a monthly subscription, ExpressVPN’s current offer is highly attractive. On the other hand, if you prefer a one-time payment for long-term use, FastestVPN’s lifetime plan provides exceptional value.

In our view, ExpressVPN edges it because it inches ahead of Fastest VPN on a number of fronts, so we’re calling this comparison for them.

Note: Prices and deals are subject to change. For the most current information, please visit the official websites of ExpressVPN and FastestVPN .

Other VPN providers

1. FastestVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.8/5

Customers say: Users praise FastestVPN for its unbeatable value, particularly the lifetime subscription deal. Many find it ideal for budget-conscious users, highlighting its ad-blocking and malware protection features. However, some mention that its server network is smaller compared to bigger names, which may limit connection options.

Current pricing and offers: FastestVPN offers a lifetime plan for $40.

2. ExpressVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.6/5

Customers say: Customers love ExpressVPN’s speed and reliability, especially for streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer. Many find it easy to set up and appreciate its strong privacy protections. The biggest drawback mentioned is its price, which is higher than competitors, though some feel the performance justifies the cost.

Current pricing and offers: ExpressVPN offers a two-year plan for £4.04 per month, with an additional four months free.

3. CyberGhost VPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.5/5

Customers say: CyberGhost users appreciate its beginner-friendly interface and strong streaming support. Many like the 45-day money-back guarantee, giving them plenty of time to test the service. Some users note occasional connection drops, but overall, it’s seen as a reliable choice for privacy and accessibility.

Current pricing and offers: CyberGhost offers a two-year plan for £1.92 per month, which includes an 84% discount and four additional months free.

Website: Visit CyberGhost VPN

4. NordVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.4/5 ⭐

Customers say: NordVPN is praised for its strong security features, fast speeds, and reliable connections. Users love its Double VPN feature for extra protection. However, some report occasional issues with streaming service compatibility and wish customer support was a bit more responsive.

Current pricing and offers: NordVPN offers a two-year plan at £2.59 per month, which is a 71% discount.

5. Surfshark – Trustpilot Score: 4.3/5

Customers say: Surfshark’s unlimited device connections stand out as a major selling point, especially for families. Customers love the affordability and ease of use, but some report occasional slow speeds on certain servers. Many consider it one of the best budget-friendly VPNs available.

Current pricing and offers: Surfshark offers a two-year plan for £1.69 per month, with an additional three months free.

6. ProtonVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.2/5

Customers say: ProtonVPN is praised for its strong privacy policies and free tier, making it a great entry-level VPN for those hesitant to pay upfront. Users appreciate its transparency and open-source software. However, the limited server network and occasional speed issues are mentioned as drawbacks.

Current pricing and offers: ProtonVPN offers a two-year plan starting at £3.59 per month.

7. Private Internet Access (PIA) – Trustpilot Score: 4.0/5

Customers say: PIA’s vast server network and strong security settings are well-regarded, and users appreciate its unlimited device connections. Some, however, feel that it hasn’t evolved as quickly as competitors, and wish it had undergone a third-party security audit for extra reassurance.

Current pricing and offers: PIA offers a three-year + three-month plan for £1.67 per month, totalling £54 for the entire period.

8. GooseVPN – Trustpilot Score: 3.9/5

Customers say: Users like GooseVPN for its simplicity and unlimited device connections. It’s often recommended for beginners. However, customers mention that its smaller server network and occasional slow speeds prevent it from competing with the top-tier VPNs.

Current pricing and offers: GooseVPN offers a monthly plan at £11.50, with discounts available for longer-term subscriptions.

Each of these providers offers unique features and pricing structures. Consider your specific needs, such as the number of devices, desired server locations, and budget, to choose the best VPN service for you.