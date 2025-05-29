The Tab 90 punches above its weight, and is well worth a look if you want a cheap tablet | Blackview

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We took the sub-£100 Blackview Tab 90 and tested it against a high-end Lenovo tablet to see whether saving money means sacrificing quality

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you're anything like me, you've probably seen these cheap sub-£100 tablets on Amazon and wondered if they're a bit too good to be true.

Obviously, the specs always seem to stack up, but are they only impressive on paper? What's it like when you get it in your hand? And is it worth buying one, or spending more on a bigger brand?

To find out, I tested a Blackview Tab 90 against my trusty Lenovo Tab P12. I've owned it for a few years now, it goes everywhere with me, and it originally cost £350. Even now, after a few years, they're selling well at around £250 - here's one on offer at Currys.

Lenovo's Tab P12 costs around three times more than the Blackview - but is it three times the device? | Lenovo

Blackview's tablet, on the other hand, is £94.99, and that's thanks to a 21% discount on Amazon, so it's truly a sub-£100 tablet.

It's important to add that Blackview is a well-established brand, so this isn't an unbranded Chinese special, it's a genuine budget alternative.

And, at least on the face of it, it's going to give my Lenovo a real run for its money. It has 12GB of RAM while my Lenovo has just 4GB. It has Android 15 out of the box, while the Lenovo is sold with Android 15 (mine has since been upgraded) and it has similar battery life, similar camera tech, and even the same storage capacity.

When you unbox the Blackview, it feels really nice in the hand. The curved backplate is made of a hard texture plastic, and it strikes a balance between feeling light, but also feeling sturdy and well made. It's off to a good start then.

Flipping it over, and the quality of the display is the first stumbling block. It's a 1080p display, and perfectly bright, but it can't match the Lenovo's lovely 3K screen. It's just not as sharp and the colours aren't accurate enough.

The Blackview feels great in the hand, and what its screen lacks in overall resolution, it makes up for in brightness | Blackview

That said, it's great for watching videos on and playing games on, and while I could find the limits of the processor a little easier than on my Lenovo, it's actually very impressive. It's not as snappy as a top iPad, of course, but most people just won't find its limits. And that's great to see in a budget device.

The rear camera is, predicably, a bit rubbish. And that's fine, because it is on my Lenovo too. Never expect smartphone quality from a tablet. But the front camera is more important because it's likely to be used for video calls. And it's an 8mp sensor on the Blackview - the same as my Lenovo. And there's little to compare between the two.

Another thing that's impressed me with the Blackview is battery life. You can leave it sleeping for ages, and it depletes really slowly.

Even in use, its lightweight processor really helps the battery life, and it's pretty quick to charge, too.

Connect it to a keyboard, and the Blackview really could be a credible desktop machine - if only for relatively light duties | Blackview

Let's face it, this isn't a tablet you're going to demand high-powered video editing, or all-day computing from. And neither, to be honest, is my Lenovo. You'll need a bigger budget and deeper pockets.

But if you want a tablet for browsing, playing games, watching some videos, or keeping on top of socials and emails, the Blackview Tab 90 will make light work of it.

It feels great in the hand, it looks nice, it has a decent spec and it's an incredibly accessible price.

It's certainly not a worthy successor for my Lenovo, but it gives it a surprisingly strong run for its money. It's a great bit of kit.