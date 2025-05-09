Save nearly £20 on specialist prices by buying this whisky from Amazon
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This gorgeous single malt whisky could be worth listing for Father's Day gift ideas - because it's an absolute bargain on Amazon right now.
Thanks to a limited-time deal knocking 35% off the price, you can get a 70cl bottle with a presentation box for just £29.99. And, if you shop around, you'll soon see why that's a fantastic price.
For example, major whisky purveyors Master of Malt has the identical bottle listed for £43.40 plus delivery, and Threshers has it on for £45 plus delivery.
So it's a genuinely premium Scotch for not a lot of money. And it really would make a stunning gift.
The Tullibardine 225 Sauternes Cask Finish is bottled at 43% and has vibrant tropical flavours of pineapple and zesty orange, adding a rich, fruity complexity, afforded to it by the maturation process, in 225-litre French Sauternes casks that previously held sweet dessert wine.
It gives the whisky a smooth, creamy mouthfeel from its rich and fruity flavour and lingering finish.
Delivery is free if you buy the bottle on Amazon, and it's available next day if you're a Prime member.
Another appealing bottle with a decent discount is this Caisteal Chamuis blended whisky. It's one for those who like a bold and smoky dram, and aren't so fussy about single malts.
Currently it's discounted down from its £38.50 price to £32.71, if you manage to catch the 15% discount in time.
Raise a glass to Dad with these standout whisky picks 🥃
If you’re buying for a whisky-loving dad this Father’s Day, a well-chosen bottle can go a long way. Retailers like Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange, and The Whisky Shop have all launched seasonal offers across single malts, small-batch blends and collectible gift editions. Whether you’re after something peaty, sherried or smooth and sweet, there’s a dram to suit every taste — and budget.
Some retailers also offer personalised engraving, gift wrapping or limited-time bundles — ideal if you’re sending a gift direct. Just bear in mind that delivery cut-offs for Father’s Day tend to fall midweek, so don’t leave it too late. ⏳
Need ideas? Look out for Glenfarclas, Aberfeldy, Clynelish or Talisker expressions, which are frequently discounted this time of year and rarely disappoint.