Frozen Kids 2 in 1 Backpack & Suitcase from Dunelm | Dunelm

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dunelm’s children’s holiday bags with Disney, Harry Potter and Marvel themes from £20 have parents and grandparents gushing over how their kids have reacted.

Summer holidays when a child is old enough to pack and take their own suitcase is a memorable moment for parents and grandparents. There’s nothing cuter than seeing kids proudly wheeling their own bag to the airport or family vacation.

Dunelm’s children’s suitcases with movie themes of Harry Potter, Frozen and Spiderman have been making Summer trip packing even more exciting for kids, according to gushing mums and grannies. Reviews for a range of the small suitcases have shoppers all saying the same thing.

From Disney to Marvel characters, Dunelm is selling a range of children’s suitcases in bright colours that make travel even more fun for little ones, starting from £20. There’s even a Harry Potter Hogwarts Suitcase and themed luggage tags available ideal for fans of the magical books and films.

Shoppers raving about the mini suitcases are repeatedly saying how children “loved” the travel bags with many adding that youngsters were so excited that they packed super early for the holiday.

A grandmother who bought a Frozen themed case from Dunelm commented: “Beautiful little suitcase. My granddaughter loved it. She is soo excited to pack her toys and clothes in it even though her holiday is two months away.”

Granny Mrs Badham had a similar experience and said: “My granddaughter loved it and couldn't wait to pack it ready for her holiday.” Mum Lauren bought the Marvel Kids 2 in 1 Backpack and Suitcase and raved about it as “Marvel-ous. Son loved it.”

Disney’s Frozen children’s luggage for holidays

Dunelm has a variety of options in Disney’s Frozen theme. There is a hard shell cabin size suitcase featuring Elsa for £39 here.

Shopper Rosie was impressed with the Elsa kids case describing it as “good quality, very light and easy to push with all the sides wheels. I would recommend.”

Frozen hard children's suitcase from Dunelm featuring Elsa | Dunelm

There is also a Frozen Kids 2 in 1 Backpack and Suitcase for £20. Pictured at the top of the page, it features both sisters, Elsa and Anna, plus snowman Olaf that is promoted as making “travelling fun for your little one” during a short trip, sleepover or family holiday.

Shopper Loz explained: “I bought for a child aged six but defo fine for any age. Great size to fit in one or two cuddlies, one or two outfits, colouring books and pencils for a holiday. Or just right for a sleepover with family or friends. Would recommend.”

It’s adaptable as can be worn as both a backpack or pulled along as a suitcase with its extended handle. Mum Rach said it was a “great sized bag”. She added: “I have bought it for our daughter to take to the airport. It is bigger than I thought so will fit plenty in it and she loves that it’s a rucksack or can be pulled along on its wheels.” One buyer said their bag had faulty stitching coming away at the seam, but it was quickly resolved.

Marvel Spiderman kids suitcases

Marvel Spider-Man Hard Shell Suitcase from Dunelm | Dunelm

A shopper calling herself Happy Grandma said: “Very good sturdy product at an excellent price. My four-year- old grandson trundled it all through Heathrow airport and onto a plane for America. It held all of the items needed to keep him amused for the whole flight.”

‘Perfect’ Harry Potter suitcase is the ‘coolest’

Harry Potter Hogwarts Suitcase comes in a variety of sizes at Dunelm | Dunelm

Mum Mel described the Harry Potter case as “fantastic” adding: “Absolutely the coolest suitcase I have ever seen! My son is delighted with it!! Perfection. Platform 9 3/4 awaits.”

Another mum agreed: “I've been shopping at Dunelm for a long time and my daughter is mad about Harry Potter. She's going away to France on a school trip this suitcase is the perfect travel companion for all her needs, quality second to none, buy with confidence.”

Katy also gave the medium sized bag five stars and gushed: “If you love Harry Potter, then you will love this. Definitely a 5* rating. I'm so happy with this suitcase. Plenty of room, easy to wheel around and a great price. Perfect for any Harry Potter fanatics.”