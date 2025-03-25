Best pressure washer deal: Huge Karcher discount in the Amazon Spring Sale

Karcher's K 2 pressure washer is at an amazing price right now | Amazon

Grab a Karcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for just £95.95 in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Perfect for patios, cars, and gardens.

It's the time of year when many of us will be turning our attention to garden cleaning jobs. Patio slabs, fences, furniture, and driveways gather up leaves, dirt, and algae, and a pressure washer is the ideal tool to get them smartened up.

The biggest brand in the UK when it comes to quality pressure washers is Karcher, and discounts on its popular products are not unheard of, but we've found a deal lurking in the Amazon Spring Sale that makes one of the best Karcher machines an absolute bargain.

It's the K 2 Power Control Home Pressure Washer, a mid-range domestic jetwash that's ideal for blasting dirt away from patios, furniture, or cars.

These normally cost £149.99, but in Amazon's Spring Sale you can pick one up for £95.95. And that's for a set with a bundle of accessories, including a patio cleaning tool and a detergent for paving slabs and decking.

It is, then, everything you'll need to get your garden looking lovely again, and its 110 bar of pressure is perfect for even the really baked-on stuff.

Spring is in the air, and with the promise of longer evenings and (hopefully) better weather, it's the best time to get our outdoor spaces ready.