The best things to come out of Ireland - Guinness, Father Ted, and the accent

How much do you know about Ireland? Are you clued up on your Irish history, geography, and culture?

Take this ultimate trivia quiz to find out if you know everything there is to know about the Emerald Isle ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

Do you know how Ireland is said in the native tongue? Or how many counties make up the island?

The Irish Quiz

The quiz was created by Lottoland.co.uk to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and the Irish Lotto draw, after the favourite things from Ireland were revealed by Brits, including Guinness, Father Ted -and the lilting accent.

The study of 2,000 adults revealed the top people, traditions and exports from the Emerald Isle, with Irish dancing, Terry Wogan and St Patrick’s Day scoring highly.

Actor Liam Neeson, rockers U2 and Primark – known as Penneys in its home city of Dublin - followed closely behind.

With 57 per cent claiming to be fans of Irish culture in general.

A spokesperson for Lottoland.co.uk, which commissioned the survey in celebration of its upcoming Irish Lotto draw, said: “There is much about Ireland that can and should be celebrated.

“Irish culture has a wonderful way of drawing people in, and it’s no surprise that so many in the UK feel a strong affinity for it.

“The music, the folklore, the poetry—it all carries a sense of passion and spirit that resonates deeply.

“From Yeats and Wilde to The Pogues and U2, Ireland’s cultural influence has left an indelible mark, inspiring generations.”

The charm of Ireland

The study also found 52 per cent of respondents have visited Ireland – and 39 per cent of those who haven’t, want to someday.

With 35 per cent even going as far as to say they think they’d be perfectly happy living there, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Around a quarter (24 per cent) reckon a lot of things they watch, eat or do are influenced by Irish exports, at least to some degree.

And while 11 per cent make an effort to celebrate St Patrick every year, 26 per cent mark it occasionally.

To do so, unsurprisingly, 48 per cent of these head to the nearest pub, while 45 per cent will indulge in a creamy pint of Guinness.

But it’s not all plain sailing, as 53 per cent have struggled to spell or pronounce an Irish acquaintance’s name.

Just under half (49 per cent) have made an attempt at imitating the Irish accent, while 23 per cent confess every time they meet someone from Ireland, they’re tempted to try one out.

And the Irish accent only placed third on a list of sexiest voices – trailing to Italian and French.

But they were deemed easier to understand than Liverpudlians, and the Welsh.

Lottoland.co.uk’s spokesperson added: “Ireland’s charm lies not just in its stunning scenery or cultural heritage, but in its people.

“The wit, the warmth, and the sense of belonging that the Irish extend to visitors make it impossible not to fall in love with.

“Visitors have embraced everything from Irish festivals to Irish names, and the connection between Ireland and most other nations is one of admiration, respect, and a shared love for storytelling, music, and good company."

Top 20 Irish Exports:

Guinness The accent Irish Dancing Father Ted Irish mythology (four leaf clovers, pots of gold at the end of rainbows etc) Terry Wogan St Patrick’s Day Primark / Penneys Irish Stew Liam Neeson Oscar Wilde U2 Westlife Graham Norton The Pogues The Corrs Sinead O’Connor Mrs Brown’s Boys Roy Keane Boyzone