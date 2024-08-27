Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From the immortalisation of his late mother, Princess Diana to his relationship with his brother Prince William and wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s book Spare was most certainly a ‘bombshell’ memoir.

It is hard to believe that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare only came out in January 2023 as it has attracted more than its fair share of headlines since its release. The New York Times reported at the time that “Spare” was sold for a rumoured sum of $20 million as part of a multi-book deal, with flexibility as to the number and type of books Harry and Meghan could produce, according to people with knowledge of the acquisition process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because such negotiations are private.”

There were many revelations that came out from Spare, including a claim by Prince Harry that Prince William physically attacked him during a physical altercation and knocked him to the floor. In Spare, Harry writes: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Harry Spare: When does it come out in paperback and are there any new additions? A bookseller holds a copy of "Spare" by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at Waterstones' flagship Piccadilly bookshop on the day of its release in London, on January 10, 2023 (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Prince Harry was interviewed for Good Morning America by Michael Strahan, he said to him: “There is a quote in the book where you refer to your brother as your ’beloved brother and arch nemesis.’ Strong words. What did you mean by that?” Harry said in response: “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or is played by the ‘heir/spare’.”

When does Spare come out in paperback?

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare comes out in paperback in the UK on 24 October, but will be released in the U.S. on 22 October. The edition will be released in 16 languages in markets including Asia and South America.

There has been speculation that Prince Harry might have added ‘one more chapter’ to the paperback edition of Spare, but there will be no new additions to the paperback version of the memoir.