Osprey Charging Network launches new rapid EV charging site in Kings Langley

Osprey Charging, has boosted Access to public charging in Hertfordshire with three high-powered EV chargers installed at Langley Hill car park in Kings Langley, supporting local residents, businesses and visitors with reliable EV infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60kW rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 35 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery. Located at Langley Hill car park, just off the M25, the chargers provide an ideal spot to power up while enjoying the local amenities.

Easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, Osprey Chargers accept contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards. Osprey’s in-house software, Osprey Iris, enables market-leading levels of reliability and innovation in EV roaming. As a result, Osprey is a multi-award-winning network and a Zap-Map ‘Driver Recommended Network’ for the fifth consecutive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osprey Charging is dedicated to delivering super-fast, simple and convenient charging to all EV drivers, and the new Hertfordshire site is a crucial part of Osprey’s roll-out of public charging infrastructure in key locations across the UK. With over 1,200 charging bays live and available to use, Osprey’s award-winning network is leading the way with a reliability rate of 99% and speed of growth, as the network expanded by 150% in 2023.

Osprey's 60kW rapid charge points are compatible with every electric vehicle on the market today.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The roll-out of EV charging facilities is quickly gathering pace and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for all drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. Osprey now has over 1,200 charging bays available in convenient locations across the UK, carefully designed to maximise space and ease of use. The new charging site in Kings Langley will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Hertfordshire’s visitors will look for EV charging as standard. As such, this installation will encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Osprey funded this installation and oversees the operation and maintenance of the chargers, all of which are powered by renewable energy. Dacorum Borough Council, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers. The launch of this site marks the eighth collaboration between Osprey and Dacorum Borough Council, bringing the total to 30 ultra-rapid public chargers installed across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osprey’s network provides reliable charging in a broad range of locations, from convenient and local sites to hubs on some of the UK’s major roads. This includes its award-winning, 16-charger hub at Salmon’s Leap, Buckfastleigh on the A38 Devon Expressway. Osprey charging locations are consistently scored highly for safety and accessibility by independent inspection body ChargeSafe. In 2023, Osprey was awarded Chargepoint Network of the Year and Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year at the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards.