Homebase collapse: 2,000 jobs at risk - full list of sites facing closure
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Homebase has entered administration, endangering 2,000 jobs, as The Range acquires 75 stores
Homebase has fallen into administration placing 2,000 jobs at risk.
The British home improvement company’s owner, Hilco, was actively seeking to sell the beleaguered retailer, which has so far proven unsuccessful.
Another homeware brand The Range is reported by BBC, to be buying the brand along with 75 stores, a move that is thought to save approximately 1,600 jobs.
49 stores are still without a buyer and thousands of jobs are at risk across the head office functions and retail stores.
Here is the full list of all 130 Homebase stores at risk of closure
- Drogheda
- Dublin
- Dublin
- Letterkenny
- Navan
- Portlaoise
- Sligo
- Waterford
- Abingdon
- Alnwick
- Altrincham
- Ashbourne
- Barnstaple
- Basildon
- Basingstoke
- Berwick-upon-Tweed
- Bicester
- Biggleswade
- Birmingham
- Birmingham
- Birmingham
- Bishop Auckland
- Bishop's Stortford
- Blandford Forum
- Blyth
- Bodmin
- Bracknell
- Bradford
- Bristol
- Broadstairs
- Bury Saint Edmunds
- Cannock
- Chatham
- Cheltenham
- Chester
- Chichester
- Christchurch
- Clitheroe
- Colchester
- Coventry
- Daventry
- Derby
- Derby
- East Dereham
- Eastbourne
- Epsom
- Farnham
- Felixstowe
- Folkestone
- Frome
- Gateshead
- Gloucester
- Godalming
- Harlow
- Harrogate
- Herne Bay
- Hexham
- High Wycombe
- Honiton
- Horsham
- Hove
- Hull
- Huntingdon
- Leamington Spa
- Ledbury
- Leeds
- Leicester
- Leighton Buzzard
- Lewes
- London
- London
- London
- London
- Luton
- Maidenhead
- Maidstone
- Market Harborough
- Middlesex
- Milton Keynes
- Morecambe
- Newcastle Under Lyme
- Newmarket
- Newton Abbot
- Norwich
- Norwich
- Nottingham
- Oldbury