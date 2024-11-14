Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebase has entered administration, endangering 2,000 jobs, as The Range acquires 75 stores

Homebase has fallen into administration placing 2,000 jobs at risk.

The British home improvement company’s owner, Hilco, was actively seeking to sell the beleaguered retailer, which has so far proven unsuccessful.

Another homeware brand The Range is reported by BBC, to be buying the brand along with 75 stores, a move that is thought to save approximately 1,600 jobs.

49 stores are still without a buyer and thousands of jobs are at risk across the head office functions and retail stores.

Here is the full list of all 130 Homebase stores at risk of closure