Gen Z take the longest to destress after work, survey finds

They need to decompress once they log off

It takes an average of 25 minutes to destress after finishing work – with Gen Z most in need of the downtime.

A study of 2,000 employed adults found that difficult coworkers, tight deadlines and high workloads mean 79 per cent feel they need to decompress once they log off before they feel they can relax and enjoy their evening.

But while 98 per cent of Gen Z need this time to ‘decompress’ – with 15 per cent needing more than an hour to properly unwind - 28 per cent of Boomers claim they don’t need to do it at all.

Sticking on a favourite TV show, listening to music and getting out for a walk are among the top ways to unwind after a tough day at work.

The study was commissioned by Miracle-Gro, which partnered with presenter and gardening enthusiast, Jo Whiley, to encourage stressed workers to take a moment to refresh and reconnect with the real world by taking part in the social trend of ‘Touching Grass’.

Jo Whiley said: “After a busy day, I feel there is no better cure than spending some time outside reconnecting with nature and find that all the stresses melt away when you’re in the garden.

“Touching grass’ isn’t some passing fad, but a trend that genuinely means something by helping people unwind.

“You don’t need a big garden to do this – tending to a window box, or herbs in pots, can be just as mindful as a walk in a wood or being outside relaxing on your lawn.”

Issues causing working adults stress include technical issues or failures with systems or workplace politics | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

“There’s no better cure than spending some time outside”

The study showed other issues causing working adults stress include technical issues or failures with systems or workplace politics (24 per cent respectively).

To combat these issues 29 per cent opt for a post work glass of wine or beer, 26 per cent will sit in the garden on a sunny evening and 17 per cent will tend to their plants.

The study also found 32 per cent of those who experience stress at work do so on ‘most days’, with 40 per cent regularly thinking about their job outside of working hours.

While as many as 11 per cent went as far as describing their work-life balance as ‘terrible’, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

It also emerged 29 per cent of those polled frequently seek out grass, trees, soil, flowers and water – which makes them feel calmer and ‘at peace’ (32 per cent), with 42 per cent naming soft grass as the most soothing natural texture.

RHS Therapeutic Gardener Ozichi Brewster said: “As sentient beings that experience a range of positive and negative feelings we are constantly at risk of being overwhelmed by the conditions we are living in, we need time to rest and reset.

“Spending time in nature, touching grass and having regular exposure to natural light, all have a long list of healing effects and long-term wellbeing benefits.

“They trigger the release of the four feel-good hormones, dopamine, serotonin, endorphins and oxytocin, which boost energy and increases relaxation when we are engaged in nature.”

Miracle-Gro’s spokesperson said: “We all lead busy lives and look for ways to unwind at the end of the day.

“With it proven that spending time gardening can be beneficial for people’s health, we want to encourage people to reconnect with nature by ‘touching grass’.

“It’s a great way to recharge.

“Now that spring has officially sprung, it’s the perfect time to start tending to your garden and lawn.”

Grass, trees, soil, flowers and water – makes those polled feel calmer and ‘at peace’ | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

15 ways to reduce stress after work:

Watching a favourite TV show or film Listening to music Going for a walk Spending time with family, friends or pets Taking a hot bath or shower Reading a book Browsing social media Enjoying a glass of wine or a favourite drink Sitting outside in nature Cooking a nice meal Sitting in the garden on a sunny evening Taking a nap Exercising or hitting the gym Gardening or tending to plants Doing a hobby like knitting, art, or model building