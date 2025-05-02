Amanda Holden attends star studded Chocolate Digestive party

Amanda Holden and Roman Kemp were among a host of celebrities who attended a star-studded 'blue carpet' event at Piccadilly Circus to celebrate 100 years of the humble McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were joined by Jess Wright, Tasha Ghouri, Dani Dyer, Sir Trevor McDonald and Scarlett Moffatt at the launch of an immersive pop-up store designed to be a biscuit-lover’s paradise.

Amanda Holden sparkled as she opened the celebrations with a reading of an ‘Ode to McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “As a lifelong fan of eating and dunking Chocolate Digestives, it's an honour to celebrate the 100th birthday at this pop-up experience – it's a must-visit for all my fellow choccy digestive fans!

“It's amazing how such a humble biscuit has brought joy to so many over the years.

“I remember when I first introduced them to my children as a little treat.

“Whether they were wrapped in foil for days out – they had to be rationed – or being dipped into a hot chocolate, they are still enjoyed by me and my girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And here's a delightful surprise – I just found out I've been eating my biscuit upside down all this time!

"Turns out, it's meant to be enjoyed choc side down - who knew?”

Amanda wears chocolate-coloured dress for the occassion | Will Ireland/PinPep

Amanda has been ‘lifelong fan’ of eating Chocolate Digestives

At the heart of the experience is the Biscuit Bar, where visitors can sample never-before-seen creations made from a range of Digestives including White, Gold, Milk and Dark Chocolate.

Curated by Robert Craggs, the Michelin-trained head development chef for the biscuit maker, the menu showcases bold and unexpected flavour combinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ranged from the ‘Hot Pink’, a fusion of White Chocolate Digestives, wasabi, raspberry and white chocolate, to the ‘Loaded Gold’ featuring hazelnut praline and salted caramel.

The bar also features a personalisation station where fans can build their own dream Chocolate Digestives with a range of toppings.

Benazir Barlet-Bartada from McVitie’s said: “This 100th anniversary is not just about a biscuit.

“It’s a national celebration of every biscuit break, every conversation, and every cherished moment we’ve all shared with Chocolate Digestives over the last century.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katya Jones, Carlos Gu and Ammee Fuller were at the event | Will Ireland/PinPep

It was a star-studded event for the 100-year celebration

To commemorate the momentous centenary milestone of the beloved biccie, limited-edition Chocolate Digestives merch, from t-shirts to socks and hats, will also be available to win.

Visitors will have the chance to “spin to win” to get their hands on a prize, ranging from a piece of must-have merch, through to packets of biscuits.

There is also a collection of art pieces inspired by – and even made from – the tea-break staple.

Highlights include biscuit portraits of British icons, David Bowie, Sir Trevor McDonald and Dame Judi Dench, created by mosaic artist Ed Chapman and crafted from hundreds of mosaic fragments of the biscuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a unique work showing 25 of the greatest moments from the last 100 years, each depicted on individual Chocolate Digestives, brought to life on a biscuit using a delicate airbrushing technique.

Benazir Barlet-Bartada added: “We’re thrilled to offer our loyal fans this incredible experience as a way to say thank you for the unwavering support over the last century - here’s to the next 100.”

The McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives Experience is free to attend and open to the public from Friday 2nd May – Monday 5th May from 11AM – 7PM, at 44-48 Regent Street, Picadilly, W1, London.